This year, HONOR has revealed its AI vision and unveiled the industry's first intent-based and first four-layer AI architecture, which focuses on integrating AI into devices. This AI architecture includes cross-device and cross-OS AI, which enhances productivity by seamlessly sharing resources. Platform-level AI personalises interactions for intuitive use. App-level AI introduces innovative applications for enhanced functionality. The interface to Cloud-AI services, which offers convenient access to massive cloud services resources while prioritising user privacy, shaping a forward-thinking AI ecosystem.

When it comes to integrating AI into smartphones, HONOR 200 Pro stands above the rest with its boundary-defying features and intuitive use of AI. It revolutionises user experience with cutting-edge AI features across its camera, display, battery, Magic Portal, chipset, and performance, setting a new standard in smartphone technology for intuitive and superior user interaction. The advanced AI features in the HONOR 200 Pro are a realisation of HONOR's AI technology vision, unveiled earlier this year.

Image Credit: Supplied

Masterful portrait photography with studio-level AI Portrait Camera

The all-new smartphone takes the guesswork out of capturing the perfect image by combining industry-leading hardware with pioneering imaging software enhanced by AI. The HONOR 200 Pro’s studio-level Portrait Camera setup features advanced hardware that captures flawless photos with incredible detail and AI features for stunning portrait anytime, anywhere.

To capture the very best portrait photographs, HONOR 200 Pro features an advanced AI-enhanced HONOR AI Portrait Engine. This unique engine was developed in conjunction with Studio Harcourt, which is known for meticulously photographed portrait shots of the world’s most iconic figures. Through this collaboration, various intelligent components work together to produce stunning photos each time, with no complicated adjustments required from the user.

For example, with AI Shadow and Light Enhancement the image engine can evaluate various lighting elements in a shot such as angles, potion, brightness, as well as the subject’s skin colour to complement the overall scene composition. AI Optical Enhancement works to give same clarity and sharpness as the professional studios with large sensors and pro equipment, while the AI Artistic Style Enhancement ensure providing users with the same effect as the famous Studio Harcourt style. With its AI-powered Night Portrait Mode, HONOR 200 Pro adjusts the lighting to capture clear details of faces in any light.

The AI stereo-based Bokeh algorithm accurately calculates depth across different zoom ranges. This precise depth calculation enables accurate background adjustments, enhancing clarity and naturalness without excessive sharpness.

The engine can then use its prior knowledge of Studio Harcourt’s lighting methods to effortlessly produce the same stunning effects on a user’s smartphone with ease. With three exclusive Harcourt professional portrait modes available on HONOR 200 Pro, users can capture portrait photos that evoke compelling emotions and grandeur.

Better experience the power of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 AI chipset

HONOR 200 Pro redefines mobile performance with the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 AI Chipset. Engineered for seamless multitasking and lightning-fast responsiveness, this chipset ensures that every interaction is smooth and efficient. Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 supports generative AI and can also enhance the GPU characteristics through AI, further improving the performance and energy efficiency. HONOR 200 Pro powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 AI Chipset will bring a strong AI experience.

Image Credit: Supplied

Powerful zero risk AI eye comfort display

HONOR 200 Pro goes beyond simply reducing screen brightness as it uses a suite of intelligent features to ensure your eyes feel comfortable, no matter how long you use your phone. The AI Circadian Night Display uses artificial intelligence to adjust the colour temperature of the screen throughout the day. In the evening, it reduces blue light emissions, which can interfere with sleep patterns. It can also transition to a warmer colour tone that promotes melatonin production, a hormone that helps regulate sleep.

On the other hand, Natural Tone 2.0 simplifies screen settings by using AI to adjust the display's lighting balance based on surrounding light conditions. Whether you're in bright sunlight or a dimly lit room, your screen will show colours accurately and naturally, reducing eye strain for a comfortable viewing experience. By incorporating 3840Hz risk-free PWM dimming technology, HONOR 200 Pro helps to minimise potential risks associated with prolonged display viewing, putting user’s safety and eye comfort first.

All-day connectivity with powerful HONOR supercharge

Battery life is a critical component of any modern smartphone, with users wanting to perform a multitude of tasks on their phones throughout the day without having to worry about reaching for a charger.

In order to prolong battery life even further, HONOR 200 Pro uses AI to detect periods of low usage or inactivity, such as during a busy meeting or while a user is sleeping. The phone can then enter a long standby mode, which helps to reduce battery drain even further.

HONOR 200 Pro is equipped to be an all-day companion and can seamlessly handle any tasks without battery complications. The 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery is designed to provide optimal performance and battery life under any weather conditions and can offer up to 61 hours of continuous music streaming on a single charge.

Image Credit: Supplied

AI-empowered and seamless user experience

To offer the most seamless user experience, HONOR 200 Pro features MagicOS 8.0, a revolutionary AI-powered interface that truly redefines how users interact with their smartphones. It represents countless hours of research and development into building the perfect smartphone experience that is seamless, responsive, and truly intelligent.

By far the most innovative feature of MagicOS 8.0 is the AI-empowered Magic Portal, which uses AI to interpret user messages and behaviour and offer quick solutions. For example, if a user is messaging a friend to meet up for coffee, they can highlight and drag their message to the navigation app in Magic Portal, which will understand that they need recommendations and directions to nearby cafes.

Similarly, if a user takes a photo or video that they want to share with their followers on social media, they simply have to drag the image to Magic Portal to quickly share it to the platform of their choice. Magic Portal can also be used for shopping by dragging a desired item to quickly search for it through an e-commerce platform. All of these help to reduce the time usually taken to complete simple tasks, making Magic Portal a valuable asset to a user’s everyday smartphone experience.

HONOR 200 Pro was designed to elevate the smartphone experience through its unique use of AI to improve a variety of everyday tasks. This level of AI integration has never been seen before on a smartphone and marks an important milestone for HONOR in the industry. Through countless hours of research, design and testing, HONOR 200 Pro vividly demonstrates how AI can be used to complement and improve upon the smartphone experience, with unique features that are set to become everyday occurrences for users.

With unparalleled performance supported by an impressive range of AI-driven features, HONOR 200 Pro redefines what a smartphone can do. Its collaboration with Studio Harcourt has resulted in the most inspiring portrait photography options available on a smartphone, and sets new expectations of what can be achieved. From its intuitive AI-driven OS to its outstanding performance and reliability, HONOR 200 Pro stands out in a league of its own as a device for users who want to truly elevate their everyday smartphone experience.

Pricing and availability

Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 200 Pro is available for pre-order in three colourways: Ocean Cyan, Moonlight White, and Black at an exciting price of Dh2,499.

Consumers who will purchase HONOR 200 Pro will get free gifts worth Dh1,696 including HONOR CHOICE Watch, HONOR CHOICE Earbuds, Backpack and 12-month screen protection.

HONOR 200 is available in Moonlight White, Emerald Green, and Black. The (12GB+512GB) version will be available at a price of Dh1,899 and (12GB+256GB) version will be available at Dh1,599.

Consumers who will purchase HONOR 200 will get free gifts worth Dh1,496 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds, HONOR CHOICE MOECEN Band, Backpack and 12-month screen protection.

Consumers can pre-order HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 at HONOR online store, Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Virgin Megastore, Amazon, & Noon.