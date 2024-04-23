SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certification will be participating in GISEC 2024, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 23-25. The company will spotlight its new AI security course (AIS247), alongside SANS’ entire portfolio of training courses and initiatives, aimed at narrowing the skills gap in the META region and beyond.

Understanding the implications of AI for security practices is paramount in today's rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. AIS247 is meticulously designed to equip business leaders, IT professionals, and security practitioners with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of AI in cybersecurity.

“AI is transforming industries across the globe, but it remains a double-edged sword in cybersecurity. While it enables more sophisticated and automated threat detection, adversaries are simultaneously leveraging AI to launch more complex and adaptive attacks. Yes, AI can significantly improve security postures, but ongoing research and training are crucial – and this is where the SANS Institute comes in. We recently launched a new training course, AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders, that delves into the unprecedented adoption of GenAI tools in business and the pivotal role of cybersecurity in AI development. With courses like AIS247, professionals can better understand the risks in AI implementation and develop secure organizational AI frameworks,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa, SANS Institute.

“We want to instill a culture of continuous cybersecurity learning, especially now in the Middle East, where industries such as critical infrastructure, financial services, and government entities are particularly at risk of AI-driven cyber-attacks. Platforms like GISEC connect us with government leaders, regional and international industry players, and partners to engage on how we can mitigate these risks and to discuss proactive steps towards tightening cybersecurity measures within these sectors,” continued Baltagi.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, welcomes participants in the GISEC Global 2024, expressing his delight at their participation in this significant event. He said that cybersecurity is a critical issue in today's interconnected world. “We in the UAE fully understand the importance of protecting our digital assets against growing threats.”

He emphasized that the Cyber Security Council is constantly enhancing its cyber security capabilities through investing in advanced technology and building human capacities, stressing the importance and necessity of international collaboration to combat cyber threats. He added that the Council is ready to collaborate with partners from across the world, such as the SANS Institute, to exchange best practices and develop innovative solutions.

His Excellency pointed out that the new AI security course (AIS247) provided by the SANS Institute is an excellent example of the commitment of the UAE Cyber Security Council to developing cybersecurity workforce skills. He emphasized that artificial intelligence has the potential to significantly strengthen cybersecurity, but it is also important to understand its associated risks.

Dr. Al-Kuwaiti called on all cybersecurity professionals to participate in this course and other events held during the GISEC.

During the tradeshow, SANS will host a CISO Networking Session on day one of GISEC (April 23) at the executive boardroom in Hall 2, Dubai World Trade Center.

Dr. Al-Kuwaiti will be presenting the opening keynote, followed by sessions with James Lyne, SANS Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, and Kevin Ripa, SANS Senior Instructor. They will highlight best practices for CISOs in 2024, including considerations around GenAI, zero trust implementation, cloud expertise for security teams, and why CISOs must maintain synergy between an organization’s human expertise, processes, and technology.

James Lyne will also participate in a panel discussion ‘Deterring Cyber Espionage: The Invisible Battle Lines’ on April 24 at the CI Stage, where he will discuss how cyberespionage's shift to Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS) signals rising threats as nation-state actors amplify cyber warfare with state-sponsored hacking, impacting geopolitics profoundly.

Join the SANS team at stand D50 in Hall 7, where key executives and spokespeople will be present to share the latest cybersecurity insights and solutions for the Middle East.