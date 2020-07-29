Businesses that still do not rate all information as valuable are exposing themselves

Information security systems, devices and controls are among the most expensive because they protect one of the most valuable commodities - information. Image Credit: Supplied

It is a commodity that nations fight over to obtain and control, and there is no doubt that our region is one of the most targeted by corrupters from all over the world.

Information security has, thus, become necessary just as water for humans. So there should not be any venture without allocating a portion of the investments into its security. It means making attempts to hack it periodically to detect errors and lapses, and equipping all employees and enhancing everyone’s capabilities on electronic safety measures.

Security needs cannot in any way be ignored, and their priorities must be top of the agenda. Annual and periodic security tests are significant and, most importantly, the full suite of virtual hacking tests for the teams to solve the challenge.

Big on backup… or isolated

The need for adequate cover has increased after a spate of ransomware attacks. It is useful to create a copy of the most important processes in a completely isolated network that is manually updated once every two weeks or a month so that we keep the latest data.

The transition to this isolated network takes place if the primary one and the active backup are struck or hacked. This means additional work, but with automation, it can be carried out without human intervention.

Categorise

Segmentation of wireless networks, whether at work or home, is vital, as visitors do not need to access your main network. But it is preferable to use different devices, especially in institutions, and a completely isolated network so that even the internet port is isolated to prevent any problems resulting from opening the field for any intrusion from unwanted attention.

Also provide Network Access Control systems and a firewall for a secondary guest network with complete isolation.

Keep ‘em updated

Updating systems, apps, and programmes should not be a secondary consideration in closing vulnerabilities, solving errors, and then obtaining new features and beneficial improvements. But many IT departments overlook software updating and focus only on Windows and Office sofware.

And some even neglect this serious and high importance. The IT director has a duty to check on updates, vulnerabilities, and other related security reports. Use programmes that update everything and add patterns to be on top of any vulnerabilities, such as ‘Desktop central + vulnerability management extension’, ‘Solar Wing’, and others.

National good

A lot of small companies have turned influential players that contribute to the economy in one way or another. This is exemplified by Souq.com, Talabat.com, and giants such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Google.

What is required of society is to adopt and support national projects… even if they do not live up to your aspirations. And don’t if the harm to you is greater than their prospective benefit.

Let us strive to be self-sufficient in our local technological projects as is the case in many countries. You can contribute by using them or sending suggestions. And whoever refuses to do so has to bear the consequences.

Go with ChromeOS

ChromeOS is one of the best and fastest systems and the highest in terms of security and stability. It has proven to everyone during the quarantine period, that it is a flexible and powerful system and does not need robust hardware to work smoothly.

By providing millions of Google Android apps, it opens up countless options. This system is smooth and light, and has the advantage of full control by institutions. And its devices are much cheaper and faster than others.

Refresh rates

The display refresh rate is significant when it comes to smart devices. Speed gives an impression of the level of the smooth functioning of the system and browsing speed. High speeds have long been associated with very expensive devices, so companies had to ignore these.

Computer displays usually adopt a speed of 144 Hz, in the mid categories. The shift in phones has started from 60 Hz to 90 Hz in many phones at different prices.

Until recently, 120 Hz phones were popular in the higher categories and reached 144 Hz in gaming phones, and reflects the high speed and smoothness of moving between the content. But the display refresh rate speed affects battery life, so you will have to charge it more often.

Let Google take you to a destination

Google Maps has proven its superiority over its closest competitors. The differences between them are vast due to the high capabilities, speed of update, the accuracy, and the ability of having everyone to add content.

It has become closer to a social network specialized in maps that benefit owners of institutions, drivers, and those individuals who are always on the move.

The provision of this system in cars is like moving the car from darkness to light. Most of the systems available in cars lack in attention, as most cars are mired in old maps that are outdated by the next day.

The best way is to prepare the car to support apps such as Android Auto or Car Play, as these systems can connect to your phone and use Google Maps easily. If this service is not available in your car, you will need to install a small piece on the car display and use Android services.

It has shapes and patterns that can shift to your preferences and contribute to making the vehicle more effective. You can also download Google Maps in a mode that does not need the internet, and the maps work for a year.

Then you need to update them by connecting the system to a wi-fi network via your phone. The guidance systems work accurately even without an internet connection and with the ability to search as well.