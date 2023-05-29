WhatsApp, with its impressive user base of over 2 billion active users, remains one of the leading messaging apps globally. Continuously striving to improve the user experience and prioritise security, WhatsApp regularly introduces new features. Let's have look at the latest updates and enhancements that WhatsApp has recently implemented.

'Screen-sharing'

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called "screen-sharing", along with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar, to beta testers on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will allow users to easily share their screen during a video call.

This feature may be unavailable on old versions of Android, may not work in large group calls, and the recipient may be unable to get the content of the users' screen in case they are using an outdated version of WhatsApp.

The report said that this feature is only enabled if users give their consent to share the content of their screen.

Moreover, after installing the new version of the WhatsApp beta, some users may notice a few minor changes regarding the new bottom navigation bar.

In particular, some tabs within the bottom navigation bar have been arranged in a certain order.

Some users may now see the following tabs in the bottom navigation bar - Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status, the report mentioned.

WhatsApp usernames

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called -- "WhatsApp usernames", which will let users to choose unique usernames for their accounts.

With this feature, users will be able to opt for a unique and memorable username, instead of depending solely on phone numbers to identify contacts.

The company may also provide users with the ability to contact others by entering a username within the app without knowing their phone numbers.

WhatsApp is letting users edit messages

Wish you could reword that snarky text message you just sent? WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for up to 15 minutes after they send a message. May, WhatsApp, the popular chat app announced in a blog post that users can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have sent to friends, family and coworkers.

You can now edit your messages on WhatsApp for up to 15 minutes after they’ve been sent. Image Credit: Meta

The ability to edit messages has started rolling out to people worldwide and will be available to all users in coming weeks, according to the company owned by Facebook parent Meta.

To fix a text, press and hold the sent message and pick “edit." After the changes, it will then display “edited,” but those receiving the message won't be able to see the edit history, WhatsApp says.

Apple last year revealed the ability to edit and unsend iMessages between iPhones in a system upgrade . Those on the receiving end see that a message was unsent and the edit history, the company said.

'Chat Lock'

Earlier thos month, WhatsApp had announced a feature called 'Chat Lock', which lets users protect most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security.

WhatsApp chat lock is available for both iOS and Android. Image Credit: Meta

"Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too," WhatsApp had said in a statement.

Here's how it works: When a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user's fingerprint or passcode, making it almost impossible for anyone else to open the chat. Also, if someone attempts to access the user's phone and fails to provide the needed authentication, they will be asked to clear the chat to open it.

One WhatsApp account across multiple phones

The Meta-owned app said users can pair additional phones, so no more losing access to WhatsApp when picking up a corporate phone. This comes after the service introduced account-pairing on desktop and smart displays in 2021. Phone pairing will roll out globally in the next few weeks, WhatsApp said in a blog post, along with WhatsApp Business accounts that let associates on different devices respond to customers using the same account.

A feature highly requested by users, now you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops Image Credit: WhatsApp

To add another phone as one of your four linked devices, you'll soon be able to log into WhatsApp in a web browser and request a one-time code for pairing, the company says.