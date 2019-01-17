The dual Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, on the bottom and top of the device, are loud enough to fill a room but the flip side is that when you hold the phone in a horizontal position and play games, your hands will cover the grills. So, I used to flip the phone to play games and even then in some positions, it will block the speakers. If you are in the habit of using a headphone, it does not matter and the advantage is that it has a 3.5mm headphone jack.