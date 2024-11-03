Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature called Custom Lists, designed to help users better organise their chats.

This feature allows users to categorise their contacts into custom groups, such as 'Family, Work, or Friends, making it easier to manage and prioritise conversations.

With Custom Lists, users can quickly filter their chats to focus on specific groups, reducing clutter and improving overall chat management. This feature is expected to roll out to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp plans to continue expanding its functionality to further enhance user experience.

How to use Custom Lists:

Create a List: Tap the "+" button in the filter bar at the top of your Chats tab to create a new list.

Add Contacts: Add both individual and group chats to your lists.

Filter Chats: Scroll horizontally on the filter bar to switch between your different lists.

By default, WhatsApp will still show all messages in chronological order under the 'All' category. However, Custom Lists provide a convenient way to focus on specific conversations when needed.

Previously, WhatsApp provided a filter in the search bar to view unread messages, but the new filter bubbles at the top of the chat screen make this option even more accessible. These filter bubbles, similar to those in Gmail, offer quick and easy access to custom lists.

Custom Lists vs Chat Filters: A closer look

According to the messaging platform, Custom Lists expands on the Chat Filters feature, which enables users to organise messages according to their preferences; however, there are key differences between the two.

Chat Filters provide a basic categorization into three main groups: All, Unread, and Groups. This simple system allows users to quickly focus on specific types of messages.

Custom Lists offer a more personalised approach, allowing users to create custom categories like 'Family,' 'Work,' or 'Friends.' This granular level of organization enables users to tailor their chat experience and prioritize specific conversations.