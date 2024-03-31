Meta-owned WhatsApp has officially rolled out a redesigned navigation bar for Android users. The navigation bar, previously located at the top of the app, is now placed at the bottom, making it easier to reach with your thumb.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp states that the new navbar is "closer to your thumbs" while the design is "easy on the eyes."

The bar moves from the top to the bottom of the screen, placing key functions like Chats, Communities, Status, and Calls within easier reach.

This update promises a more comfortable user experience, especially when using the app with one hand.