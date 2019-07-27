Tweets on the hashtag are continuously increasing and going viral over Internet globally

Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Many Facebook users have taken to Twitter to describe the concerns they have with the Mark Zuckerberg led social media platform with #AndThatsWhyIHateFacebook.

While many users revealed that people often paint a false picture of their lives on Facebook and hide their real life stories, some complained about privacy issues.

Explaining why they hate Facebook, some raised concerns about the social network's community standards.

"My ex-husband is always on my "people you may know" list. Trust me, if I knew you better, we wouldn't have married #AndThatsWhyIHateFacebook" yelled a Twitter user.

"It's basically a massive government data gathering operation where people unknowingly but freely and willingly reveal information about themselves. #AndThatsWhyIHateFacebook," alleged another user.

"Facebook took a great profile design and replaced it with Timeline, just so they could attract customers they could sell our info to", said user of @TheGiftOfMayhem Twitter handle.

"People posting 97 pics a day of some random event, all blurry and in need of some serious cropping and no one needs 97 pics of any event #AndThatsWhyIHateFacebook", said @tonidevelin.

"Cause my grandma sees everything I post #AndThatsWhyIHateFacebook", tweeted another user.

Another user alleged that Facebook allowed the Russians to meddle in the American elections, lets neo-fascists organise, makes human trafficking easier and doesn't care about it.