Dubai: Jumbo Electronics, the consumer electronics retailer, has opened its second store in Ras Al Khaimah at Manar Mall.

The store launched with an array of exciting offers on all products. This is the retailer’s 14th store in the UAE. Jumbo will have several brand consultants and experienced salespersons on the shop floor, giving customers valuable in-store advice on the best products to suit their needs.

The store was opened in the presence of dignitaries including Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, Director General of DED Ras Al Khaimah; Mohammad Al Mahmoud, Acting Deputy Director General of DED Ras Al Khaimah; representatives from Al Hamra Group; representatives from Al Manar Mall Management; and senior management from Jumbo Group.

Ras Al Khaimah is witnessing significant expansion in several sectors including tourism and manufacturing, both of which have significantly boosted the economy.

Jumbo’s expansion in Ras Al Khaimah confirms that the destination is business-friendly and welcomes companies to set up or expand their operations here.