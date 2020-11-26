. Image Credit: Supplied

In these times of virtual existence, brands have had to adapt to these new formats in order to bring their products to customers and that too as the best possbile prices. Huawei has found immense success in this matter with their online sales. Currently they are hosting their two-day Mega Live Sale.

Huawei Mega Live Sale

Today the comany announced the success of the first day of the event with an achievement of a total of Dh1,050,000 in overall sales withing the first 30 minutes. Hosted live on the Huawei Facebook and YouTube channels, the sale saw a wide range of offers across the brand's wide portfolio of products.

“Live sale events have become increasingly popular today in the UAE, given the current situation where consumers are leaning more towards e-commerce and the use of digital platforms. This success of the Huawei Mega Live Sale and its earlier iterations, showcases Huawei’s commitment to provide the very best to our users in the most innovative ways. Not only have we expanded the scale of our events, but we also used this platform to enlarge our product portfolio and our offerings, we included more products during this edition for a seamless connected user experience.” - said Keith Li, Country Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE

The online event also marked the opening for pre-order of the brand’s latest flagship, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro which will retail at a price of Dh3999. The Mega Live sale continues today on the Huawei Facebook and Youtube channel.

What to expect?

The Huawei Mega Live Sale event sees massive offers along Huawei’s wide range of major product lineups. It featured discounts and exciting bundle deals as well as flash deals and chances to win various Huawei products through lucky draws. This included flagship products from the brand such as the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, with its ultimate 5G performance and stellar videography, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase collection with its elegant design and two week battery, as well as the Huawei FreeBuds Pro with its iconic design and intelligent dynamic active noise cancellation features. The offers also extended to the ultra-thin, light and elegantly designed Huawei MateBook X which also boasts a 3K Infinite FullView Display along with the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G which features ultra-narrow bezels to achieve the world’s highest tablet screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and a wide range of intelligent and interactive features such as Multi-Window, Multi-Screen Collaboration and Huawei App Multiplier.

The expansion of Huawei’s portfolio comes as a part its "1 + 8 + N" Seamless AI Life strategy, where: "1" represents mobile phones; "8" represents tablets, PCs, VR devices, wearables, smart screens, audio devices and head units; and "N" represents the ubiquitous Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This strategy is also driven by Huawei Share as an important component of Huawei's Seamless AI Life strategy that allows collaborative innovation within the HiLink smart home and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystems to deliver better hardware and software experiences to users. It enables interconnection and capability sharing among all devices in all scenarios, using smartphones at its center.