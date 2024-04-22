Dubai: The tech firm Odoo has started offering a local data hosting solution for SaaS and Odoo.sh customers, hosted at the Google’s data center in Dammam. The company, which is a provider of open-source integrated business software applications, has done this as part of expanded localization efforts in the Middle Eastern marketplace.

This will help Odoo ‘prioritize data privacy’ for customers, aligning with the Personal Data Protection Laws (PDPL). All new SaaS and Odoo.sh customers in the MENA region will now be hosted at the Google’s Cloud data center in Dammam, while existing customers have the option to migrate their hosting upon request.