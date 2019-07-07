The third edition of the convention will take place at the National Exhibition Centre

The Middle East Gaming Con will return to Abu Dhabi in October, marking its third edition.

From October 24-26 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, fans will be able to experience unreleased games, exclusive merchandise, anime and official e-sports tournaments.

They can also participate in a cosplay competition and develop skills in the indie developer and knowledge zone.

The event will also host international influencers, YouTube gaming stars, and voice artists from the gaming world to meet-and-greet their fans.

“Each year we want to make the festival bigger and better than the year before for our fans, and this October we have some of the gaming world’s mega-brands joining us. I can’t say too much yet, but there will be incredible official unreleased content that I can’t wait for our gaming fans to see,” said event manager Finlay Parr.