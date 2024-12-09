“Danube Group is a rapidly growing business, spanning building materials, real estate development, and home decor,” said Divin Santhajan, Head of Information Security, Danube Group. “As investment in property has surged, so has our attack surface, requiring greater protection for our customer and business data. Our lean security team struggled with false positives, making it hard to take the right actions.

“With 24/7 security protection from Secureworks and additional services from Digit AG, we now have a solution that cuts through the noise and proactively safeguards our organization and reputation.”

Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR Plus was chosen after a competitive review to replace Danube’s existing Managed Security Service Provider. Beyond 24/7 service, the three-year agreement will deliver a more targeted threat hunting experience, personalised security health guidance, and customised reporting to support compliance with growing regional regulatory requirements. It is also moving away from traditional alerting-based to investigation-based service level agreement, offering unlimited response.

“The UAE, and real estate especially, are highly prized targets for threat actors,” said Gopan Sivasankaran, Secureworks General Manager for the META region. “When we launched ManagedXDR Plus in the region, the response was immediately positive. Organisations need a solution that is tailored to their specific needs that will enable them to build a proactive cybersecurity posture. Prioritising robust security measures is not optional, and Danube is ensuring that it puts security and resilience at the heart of its business.”