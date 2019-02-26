Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based telecom operator etisalat has selected Huawei to deploy 5G network in UAE this year. The operator expects the partnership to enhance its digital experience and provide innovative solutions and services to its customers with the utilisation of its 5G network.
Etisalat’s infrastructure can enable 5G connectivity today for all fixed and mobile devices expected to be launched in the first half of this year and it is setting up 600 5G sites to enable 5G coverage across the country this year.
The operator is building 300 5G etisalat towers in the first half of this year. “5G is considered a major enabler for the next generation of broadband service and the Internet of Things, which is growing exponentially due to the global adoption of connected devices,” Saeed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice-President, Mobile Networks, said in a statement from Mobile World Congress, Barcelona.
He said that the service will provide high data rates with ultra-low latency, providing unlimited access to all kinds of innovative applications and services and will drive efficiency and productivity to a wide range of business across industrial sectors of the UAE. Peng Xiongji, President of Huawei Etisalat Global Key Account, said: “Etisalat and Huawei have been collaborating for over a decade to launch innovative technologies and services.”