The Reno2 features five camera lens in total, including four on the back Image Credit: Supplies

Oppo, the smartphone marker that popularized a pop-up selfie camera dubbed the “shark fin” earlier this year, on Wednesday invited people back into the water for a sequel.

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Reno2 for the UAE at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. This launch comes only six months after the launch of the original Reno smartphone and less than two months after the launch of the Reno 5G.

Fadi A. Abu-Shamat, Director of Strategy & Planning, Oppo Middle East, told Gulf News that the launch of a new smartphone, the company’s first in the region following the opening of their new offices in Dubai, was necessary due to rapid advanced in technology.

“The rapid changes in technology and updates in lifestyle means we need to offer our consumers exactly what they need,” Abu-Shamat said.

Abu-Shamat said the company will be focusing on three new features, including ultra-steady video, an image stabilization technology that removes camera shake or bouncing when the person recording the video is moving.

“The Reno2 is mostly targeted to young adventurous millennial,” he said.

The smartphone’s other two prominent features are an ultra-wide angle (116-degree view) lens and an ultra-dark mode that allows photography in “nearly-no-light” conditions.

“Our millennium generation, they enjoy the night life” Abu-Shamat said.

The Reno2 also comes with the “shark fin,” a selfie-camera that pops up from the back of the camera. Ironically, the fin does reduce the water-resistance of the smartphone because of its moving parts.

The smartphone features five camera lens in total. Along with the selfie camera, there is a 48MP main lens, and 8MP wide angle lens, a 13 MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP mono lens on the back of the smartphone.

The Reno2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and runs Android Pie, the 16th version of Google’s mobile operating system.