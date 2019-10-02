Deep Fusion is a new image processing pipeline for medium-light images

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Image Credit: Apple

San Francisco: Apple has rolled out its Deep Fusion photography system in the latest developer beta of iOS 13.2, compatible with the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Deep Fusion is a new image processing pipeline for medium-light images. It is meant to offer a massive step forward in indoor and medium-lighting situations, the Verge reported on Tuesday.

As per the report, it uses machine learning to create more detailed, sharper and more natural-looking photos.

Deep Fusion was not ready when these three new iPhones were launched, a couple of weeks ago. At the launch event, company's senior VP Phil Schiller described Deep Fusion as 'computational photography mad science'.

Additionally, Apple has rolled iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2 update to fix bugs and upgrade performance.

The iOS 13.1.2 update deals with flashlight, a bug that could cause loss of display calibration data, iCloud Backup issue and Bluetooth disconnect problem, Apple Insider reported on Monday.