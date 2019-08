Company said it will livestream the announcement, which begins at 10am local time

A customer views an Apple Inc. iPhone XS during a sales launch at a store in Chicago on Sept. 21, 2018. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Apple Inc. announced the date for unveiling its next iPhones and potentially a slew of other products.

The launch event will take place on Sept. 10 in the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, according to an invitation Apple sent out. The tag line for the event is "by innovation only." The company said it will livestream the announcement, which begins at 10 a.m. local time, on its website.

The centerpiece will be the next iPhones, while the company also typically unveils new Apple Watches alongside the flagship device. Apple will announce "Pro" successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, as well as an upgrade to the iPhone XR, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

The image for the announcement features a multicolored Apple logo that may hint at new iPhone options. Bloomberg recently reported that the successor to the iPhone XR will include a new green version.