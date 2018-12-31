“The cost of an attack is so low these days and it gives hackers the ability to launch sophisticated targeted attacks with ease and they can attack energy plants, water distribution systems or the traffic systems of a city,” Gallego said. “We saw it last year and it will happen this year also. There could be no financial motive or political goals behind these attacks but just to create turbulence. Combined with AI, it could be scary. The criminal organisations could be states, nations or [groups] sponsored by a set of lobbies,” he said.