Dubai: The Sav fintech has added a new feature that would allow individuals based in the UAE to track and analyse their ever changing cash flow situation. The Sav app now features the ‘MyMoney’ feature, which consolidates users’ financial data from all their bank accounts, and presents it on a dashboard.
“Consumers juggle multiple financial accounts, making it hard to track spending,” said Purvi Munot, co-founder and CEO at Sav. “We’re empowering people to confidently manage their money.”
Fintechs have been leading the way in providing everyday solutions to financial needs. In this space, budget management and financial literacy features are gaining in popularity.
Sav MyMoney also offers a transaction history of up to 180 days, enabling users to review past spending patterns to make informed financial decisions. User data is used solely for the purposes they have consented to.
According to Mithil Ajmera, co-founder and COO, “All data is securely encrypted and protected, and we follow strict privacy policies and security measures to keep user data safe. We don’t want to know how our users use their money.”