Dubai: Industry leaders and experts will converge in Dubai this week to discuss ways to harness new age technology along with disruptive business models to help regional firms navigate an uncertain environment.

The event brings together senior executives from innovative companies, leading local and regional conglomerates, and public sector institutions for discussions on the main theme ‘Enlightened Disruption’.

The event, Empowering Beyond (EB) - Middle East 2024, hosted by management consulting firm Avasant, will be held on February 28 at Address Dubai Mall, Dubai.

Kevin S. Parikh, Avasant Chairman and CEO, said: “The global economic landscape is continuously evolving to embrace the latest advancements in technology and business. The GCC region stands as a hub of innovation and progress – from pioneering smart city initiatives to cultivating a dynamic startup ecosystem, the region continues to lead the way in shaping the future of many industries.

"As we convene for our annual Empowering Beyond – Middle East summit, it is evident that Dubai remains at the forefront of driving innovation across various sectors, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to propel growth in the region. The city’s strategic location, along with its world-class infrastructure and forward-thinking policies, have established the region as a global hub for commerce, trade and investment.”

The meeting comes at a time when the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region has been at the forefront of adopting digital technology as it works to make the region the business destination of the future. A wide range of initiatives and projects across the region promote innovative solutions to capitalise new opportunities in this dynamic environment.

The discussions will also cover topics like emerging trends and innovations in the Middle East, innovation in global supply chains amid uncertainty and navigating the megatrends redefining the world, a statement by the company said.

The programme will start with a keynote from Kevin S. Parikh, CEO & Chairman on the theme, followed by discussions moderated by Anupam Govil, Akshay Khanna, Managing Partners, and Saugata Sengupta, Partner and UAE Country Lead, who will bring a global and regional perspective to discussion themes.

Taking part in the discussions will be decision makers from family-based conglomerates, media, financial institutions, retail, automotive, travel, logistics, healthcare, life sciences, insurance, free trade zones, public sector, and government entities. The technology and service provider community will facilitate and contribute to the discussion.

Annual report

Avasant will also release its annual RadarView Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Region Digital Services 2024 Market Insights report identifying demand-side trends in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region that can help enterprises fine-tune their digital strategies, the statement said. The release will be rounded off with the felicitation of service providers identified as digital services market ‘leaders’ in the region, which includes Accenture, Capgemini, HCL, IBM, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.

“The GCC region is at a momentous cusp of change and transformation,” said Srinivas Krishna, Avasant partner. “Pragmatic government policies and initiatives coupled with innovative adoption and deployment of digital technology across the region are at the vanguard of this change. These make this region the hub of transformation creating the potential for the emergence of a future economic powerhouse in the near future. Empowering Beyond-Middle East an ideal starting point to learn from industry leaders on navigating the ever-changing landscape of digital transformation.”

At the meeting last year, Parikh said the UAE is positioned to sit at the gateway for all global trade between East and West, with China, India and the US being its top trading partners. This will help the UAE double its GDP by 2031 and grow by three times its non-oil exports, Parikh added.

