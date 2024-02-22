Alphabet Inc.'s Google said it will pause the image generation of people for its new version of a powerful artificial intelligence model.
"We're already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature," Google said in a post on X on Thursday. "We're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon."
The updated AI model, called Gemini 1.5 Pro, was released last week to cloud customers and developers so they can test its new features and eventually create new commercial applications. Google and its rivals have spent billions of dollars to ramp up their capabilities in generative AI and are keen to attract corporate clients to show their investments are paying off.