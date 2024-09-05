Dubai: Generative AI backed solutions are spreading their wings into specialised financial services too. The ERP software firm Eton Solutions has brought out a Gen AI module exclusively for use by family offices.

The EtonGPT integrates the ‘transactional capabilities’ of the company’s ERP platform with conversational AI functionalities. It will be available exclusively to AtlasFive users to enhance the productivity of their family offices.

According to Satyen Patel, Eton’s Executive Chairman of Eton Solutions, “AI is increasingly being deployed across businesses. While family offices have largely remained rooted in manual processes, with the integration of AI, they will undergo an unparalleled change, making them resilient and future-ready”

“Our AtlasFive solution was the first to offer a centralized data platform that had integrated structured data processing across accounting, investment and tax functions.”

With patents pending, the hybrid AI platform incorporates machine learning, expert systems-based business rule engines, and large language models to deliver unparalleled accuracy and insights.