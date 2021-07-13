Huawei is creating its own ecosystem for all the products in its arsenal

Dubai: The Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched its Super Device line up in the UAE, including a 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad Pro tablet and Huawei MateView monitor.

The products will be available for pre-orders in the UAE starting July 29, with prices from Dh3,399 for Huawei MatePad Pro, Dh1,699 and over for Huawei MatePad 11, and Dh2999 for Huawei MateView. The pre-orders will come with freebies such as Huawei Watch GT 2 and Huawei Freebuds 3.

Huawei’s Super Device experience is designed to provide a common ‘language’ for various devices to connect and collaborate, so that it can give users a convenient multi-device experience without having multiple gadgets.

Smart office

The Smart Office experience brings together interconnectivity and distributed technology for users. This experience combines previous independent devices into one virtual Super Device where each service and function can be shifted between devices. Through a single unified system, flexible deployment is possible and the integration of hardware and software can help leverage the capabilities of each device.

Huawei has designed several devices to function and work as one Super Device as well as to easily switch between wired and wireless connections. Using a centralised control panel, a user can immediately connect compatible devices wirelessly. From the tablet, wireless projection can be used so that users can see content on the monitor, and, from the laptop, can use a USB-C connection to connect to the monitor.