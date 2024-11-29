Unveiling the AI-PCs

Image Credit: Supplied

ASUS’s latest AI-PC models are designed to cater to every need, from professional productivity and creative tasks to home entertainment. Here’s what makes these laptops stand out:

Zenbook S 14 (UX5406)

This is the thinnest and lightest AI-PC in the market for professionals on the go.

• Key features: 1.1cm thin, 1.2kg light, and a 3K Lumina OLED display for vibrant visuals

• Best for: professionals who prioritise portability without compromising on performance

Vivobook S 14 (M5406WA)

A lightweight powerhouse that balances work and play effortlessly.

• Key features: AMD-powered performance, slim and portable design

• Best for: everyday productivity and multitasking

Vivobook S 14 (S5406SA)

An Intel-powered laptop that’s sleek, efficient, and built for all-day use.

• Key features: Responsive performance, slim design, and a long-lasting battery

• Best for: Work, study, and entertainment

Zenbook S 16 (UM5606)

Image Credit: Supplied

Perfect for remote workers and entertainment enthusiasts

• Key features: 16-inch 3K Lumina OLED display, 1.1cm thin, 1.5kg light

• Best for: Immersive visuals, premium speakers and seamless multitasking

ProArt PZ13 HT5306

A compact 2-in-1 laptop tailored for creative visionaries

• Key features: Snapdragon X Plus Processor and AI-enhanced creative workflows

• Best for: Creative professionals who seek adventures

ProArt PX13 HN7306

A versatile device with NVIDIA graphics for creativity-driven tasks.

• Key features: AMD Ryzen AI 9X Processor, GeForce RTX 4070 graphics

• Best for: Complex creative workflows and multitasking on the go

ProArt P16 (H7606)

Image Credit: Supplied

A high-performance laptop for demanding creative projects.

• Key Features: AMD Ryzen AI Processor, NVIDIA RTX graphics, ASUS DialPad for enhanced productivity

• Best for: Professional creators handling intensive workloads

Unmatched value with ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Flip

Every purchase of an ASUS AI-PC comes with a free ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Flip. This everyday 2-in-1 laptop is a versatile companion for work, study, and leisure. With its lightweight build and flexible design, it complements the premium AI-PC lineup perfectly, delivering incredible value.

Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate innovation and style

ASUS’s Eid Al Etihad offer is more than a deal; it’s a celebration of innovation, progress, and connection. Whether you’re upgrading your tech or gifting the ultimate device to someone special, this exclusive offer lets you embrace the spirit of the UAE with cutting-edge technology.