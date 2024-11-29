On the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, ASUS joins the nation in celebrating unity, progress and innovation. As a gesture of appreciation to its customers, ASUS presents an exclusive, limited-time offer: purchase a high-performance AI-PC from December 1-2 and receive the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Flip (TP1400) (valued at Dh1,299) absolutely free. This special offer reflects the shared values of advancement and collaboration that define the spirit of the UAE.
Whether upgrading your set-up, gifting a loved one, or adding a reliable everyday device, this deal is crafted just for you. Available exclusively at Sharaf DG Deira City Centre and Abu Dhabi Mall, Emax Dubai Mall, and Jumbo Mall of the Emirates, it’s a perfect opportunity to embrace the festive spirit and invest in cutting-edge technology.
Unveiling the AI-PCs
ASUS’s latest AI-PC models are designed to cater to every need, from professional productivity and creative tasks to home entertainment. Here’s what makes these laptops stand out:
Zenbook S 14 (UX5406)
This is the thinnest and lightest AI-PC in the market for professionals on the go.
• Key features: 1.1cm thin, 1.2kg light, and a 3K Lumina OLED display for vibrant visuals
• Best for: professionals who prioritise portability without compromising on performance
Vivobook S 14 (M5406WA)
A lightweight powerhouse that balances work and play effortlessly.
• Key features: AMD-powered performance, slim and portable design
• Best for: everyday productivity and multitasking
Vivobook S 14 (S5406SA)
An Intel-powered laptop that’s sleek, efficient, and built for all-day use.
• Key features: Responsive performance, slim design, and a long-lasting battery
• Best for: Work, study, and entertainment
Zenbook S 16 (UM5606)
Perfect for remote workers and entertainment enthusiasts
• Key features: 16-inch 3K Lumina OLED display, 1.1cm thin, 1.5kg light
• Best for: Immersive visuals, premium speakers and seamless multitasking
ProArt PZ13 HT5306
A compact 2-in-1 laptop tailored for creative visionaries
• Key features: Snapdragon X Plus Processor and AI-enhanced creative workflows
• Best for: Creative professionals who seek adventures
ProArt PX13 HN7306
A versatile device with NVIDIA graphics for creativity-driven tasks.
• Key features: AMD Ryzen AI 9X Processor, GeForce RTX 4070 graphics
• Best for: Complex creative workflows and multitasking on the go
ProArt P16 (H7606)
A high-performance laptop for demanding creative projects.
• Key Features: AMD Ryzen AI Processor, NVIDIA RTX graphics, ASUS DialPad for enhanced productivity
• Best for: Professional creators handling intensive workloads
Unmatched value with ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Every purchase of an ASUS AI-PC comes with a free ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Flip. This everyday 2-in-1 laptop is a versatile companion for work, study, and leisure. With its lightweight build and flexible design, it complements the premium AI-PC lineup perfectly, delivering incredible value.
Celebrate innovation and style
ASUS’s Eid Al Etihad offer is more than a deal; it’s a celebration of innovation, progress, and connection. Whether you’re upgrading your tech or gifting the ultimate device to someone special, this exclusive offer lets you embrace the spirit of the UAE with cutting-edge technology.
Head to select Sharaf DG, Emax or Jumbo stores between December 1 and 2 to seize this unmissable opportunity. Elevate your productivity, creativity, and entertainment while commemorating the remarkable spirit of Eid Al Etihad!