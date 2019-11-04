Axis Communications offers a a series of surveiilance camera solutions to suit all budgets Image Credit: Supplied

In conversation with Philippe Kubbinga, Regional Director, Axis Communications Middle East & Africa

Please share an overview of Axis Communications’ activities in the MEA.

Axis Communications has been present in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region for over 14 years. Our MEA headquarter is in Dubai, UAE and we have offices in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, South Africa and Kenya. Our primary focus verticals across the regions are smart and safe cities, critical infrastructure and energy and retail, and we are seeing a great interest towards transportation for the coming years.

Our business model is based on indirect sales and is driven by our Channel Partner Program. We actively work alongside, support and empower the system integrators who source the products from our distributors. We work within an ecosystem, which comprises of application and technology development partners who are part of our solution sales offering. When working with Axis, channel partners and distributors can actively participate in training and certification programs with the Axis Communications Academy & Learning.

Axis Academy offers a full range of training services and the only global professional certification within the video surveillance industry. It offers a variety of classroom and web-based training along with tutorials and guides to help individuals prepare for the exam. Axis Communications official exam for the Axis Certification Programme is open to all security professionals who aim to validate their competence and skills in IP video surveillance.

Our Engineering & Technical Support provides efficient assistance for Axis products. With online support services and engineers around the globe, end customers and partners can be rest assured that they will receive assistance wherever they are, whenever they need it.

We recently launched the 7th generation of our ARTPEC chip, optimized for network video. The new chip will power an array of new capabilities and features coming to Axis network cameras. These features include even better imaging, enhanced security features, powerful compression and a possibility to run impressive analytics on the edge. Moreover, since the chip is fully developed by Axis, it provides a layer of control that is crucial for effective cybersecurity. Going forward, the new chip will be the basis for the vast majority of Axis network video products.

When did Axis start operations in the region and the UAE?

We started our operations in Dubai, UAE in 2006. Today we have a well-connected, widespread presence across the key MEA countries with a dynamic and growing sales organization.

How is Axis Communications associated with Expo 2020, what is its scope of work at the global event?

Axis is one of the official partners at the Swedish Pavilion based in the Sustainability arena. At Axis, we are constantly challenging the status quo and encouraging innovation. Participating at the Expo 2020 as part of the Swedish Pavilion is another step in that direction. We will demonstrate state-of-the-art security solutions across video, audio, access control and a range of analytics such as people counting, traffic management and more. We are proud of our participation as well as being the host country. We are confident that the Expo 2020 will open a new chapter in innovative possibilities for the UAE and the world, and we are eagerly looking forward to that

The Swedish pavilion, which will be in the Sustainability arena, will be one of the single largest export promotion activities carried out by the Swedish Government in the coming years. The theme for the Swedish pavilion is “Co-creation for Innovation”. Besides participating in the exhibition by displaying Axis network solutions for improved security, Axis will be responsible for the video surveillance as part of the security solution for the Swedish Pavilion.

Our focus at Expo2020 is on Smart & Safe cities. In the Middle East, the primary factor driving the growth in this area is the ambitious participation and push from the respective governments. With Smart & Safer cities a goal for most regions, governments are driving the increased adoption of IP based products and solutions. The open platforms allow for integration between many technologies on a single platform which contributes to security and business intelligence.

We are also constantly working with the authorities on education of the key stakeholders. This is key to making Smart & Safe cities a success and for its adaptation across everything.

Sheetal Rao, Sales Director, Axis Communications Middle East & Africa elaborates on the brand’s service portfolio

Please elaborate on Axis Communications’ service portfolio.

At Axis we are constantly working towards enabling a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions to improve security and to find new ways of doing business. The world is changing fast, and we make sure we stay ahead of those changes.

We operate in the IT and security industries and have extended into the network audio, voice over IP and building automation markets. Our experience working with network video and audio solutions, analytics and access control contributes to the protection of people and property, process optimization, and increases business efficiency and information access.

We see a huge investment towards the infrastructure in the UAE and Middle East & Africa countries. This is in anticipation of the Expo2020 but also towards the vision of creating safer and smarter cities, which further encompasses every function within. We are extremely confident that the Expo2020 will bring about a positive boost to the market, and to us and we are eagerly looking forward to being part of that momentum. - Sheetal Rao, Sales Director, Axis Communications

We are seeing an advancement in the “Internet of Security Things”. Open standards will allow previously separate device categories to be used together and accessed via a single management console. This will make security systems easier to use while providing better situational awareness and overviews of incidents. As the IoT ecosystem grows we will need stricter on-going cybersecurity protocols to secure the architecture at all points individually and collectively.

Our offerings include:

Video surveillance solutions: A wide range of network video surveillance solutions including cameras and encoders, VMS and recorders, analytics and applications. Our IP-based portfolio ensures scalability and simplifies integration.

Access control solutions: Open, scalable and flexible access control solutions that integrate seamlessly with other systems.

Network audio solutions: Complete, high-quality audio solutions to improve security, make live or scheduled announcements, or create ambience with great sounding background music.

Training, service and support: An extensive range of academy trainings, technical support and tools help customers to get the most out of their investment and work successfully with Axis solutions.

How do you read the network video and survey solutions market here in the UAE, what is the scope for growth in demand?

Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find an Axis network camera to suit your needs. From robust outdoor cameras to discreet products for sensitive environments our cameras provide excellent HDTV image quality regardless of lighting conditions and the size and characteristics of the monitored areas. And they do it while minimizing bandwidth and storage needs to help you save energy. Analytic applications developed by Axis and our partners transform our network cameras into business tools. They can alert you to developing situations and help you make smart decisions about operations and resource allocation. Data can also be integrated with your other systems.

Solutions is the key word. We have seen a trend of the need for more solutions rather than closed standalone products. Axis products are based on open platforms — we are extremely proud of that — and we ensure to offer end-to-end solutions or integrated products within solutions. UAE and the Middle East are leading regions when it comes to accepting and implementing new technologies and we are confident that this demand will only continue to grow.

With Axis solutions you can be sure to get an open and flexible platform that can be integrated into existing analog equipment and CCTV installations step by step — as they’re needed. Axis’ open system also allows you to add functionality later — from encoders and cameras to proactive security measures and video intelligence. We can also assure that all our products are compatible with future innovations so that you can rest be assured that you are making a sound short and long-term investment for your business. We don’t have to rebuild the entire infrastructure. With an Axis video encoder solution, you can integrate your existing analog system with products that bring your system up to speed with the latest IP technology.

How primed for growth is Axis’ UAE and the Middle East & Africa in the short and long term?

We see a huge investment towards the infrastructure in the UAE and Middle East & Africa countries. This is in anticipation of the Expo2020 but also towards the vision of creating safer and smarter cities, which further encompasses every function within. We are extremely confident that the Expo2020 will bring about a positive boost to the market, and to us and we are eagerly looking forward to being part of that momentum.

Ettiene Van Der Watt, Business Development Director, Axis Communications Middle East & Africa

What are the focus points for Smart Cities at Expo 2020?

Safety is one of the key responsibilities of every city – feeling safe and secure is one of the main rights of any citizen.

As populations increase, and cities face new challenges, like environmental damage, criminal activity and budget constraints, creating a truly safe city becomes harder. By implementing an integrated, digital surveillance system, you can see what’s happening across your whole city as it’s happening. The equipment can work as sensors, providing real-time insights and information that can help you:

• Effectively protect your citizens and property

• Enhance your city’s image

• Deter vandals and reduce reparation costs

• Reduce criminal investigation times by providing clear, high quality images

• Add mobility, environment and safety

At Axis, all of our flexible solutions can be integrated into existing analog systems – so there’s no need to completely replace equipment. And with our open platform, you can add extra functionality in the future – from encoders and cameras to increased security and intelligence measures.

What does the growth trajectory look like for Smart Cities?

The growth trajectory is extremely positive. We have successfully implanted several projects within the Middle East and have several projects in the works. Its also important to know that Smart & Safe Cities is a combination of various other sub-verticals working to create an optimized ecosystem, and therefore we also drive a huge amount of focus in smart traffic management, smart lighting, buildings and more, in partnership with the key decision makers in the Middle East.

How is Axis Communications contributing towards this very fertile segment here in the UAE?

Apart from ongoing projects, we believe in educating and enabling our partner network in defining the vertical and exploring the various opportunities within. We utilise our Academy & Training Program to provide the relevant education and constant updates.