He may have retired from Mixed Martial Arts, but Irish showman Conor McGregor is not done with sports.
McGregor and his wife Dee Devlin are spending time in France as he prepares to take part in a 24-hour Marathon Endurance Race across the Mediterranean next month.
‘The Notorious’ will be part of the Princess of Monaco, Grace Patricia Kelly’s team for the water biking contest, which will see two relay teams of four athletes compete against one another in an overnight race.
The unique event will start in the island of Corsica on September 12 and finish at Monaco’s Yacht Club the following day.
McGregor took to his Instagram account to share pictures of himself training with the Princess ahead of the gruelling 180km challenge.
“Another day closer to #TheCrossing!
“Great work today with her highness Princess Charlene of Monaco!” he wrote. “Training between the elements of night and day to prepare for our 180km voyage from Corsica to Monaco by sea bike. We are estimating upwards of 30 hours for completion”
In a previous post the Irishman said: “ When I commit, I always train hard, and we plan to win!
“The Princess’ foundation works in over 30 countries promoting fitness and safety in water sports.
“I appreciate the support and encouragement I have received in Monaco. Let’s go team @mcgregorfast!”