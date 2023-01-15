Abu Dhabi: The third edition of the hotly contested Youth MMA Championship got underway Saturday at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, marking the start of another busy season for the UAE Jiu Jitsu and MMA Federation.
The first day of the two-day championship produced some intense competition with a fight card of 19 bouts featuring UAE-based youths lighting up the crowd.
Main event
The main event saw Mohammed Al Shehhi defeating Butti Al Ameri by way of decision in the 65.5kg category at the end of a busy afternoon in which 38 fighters, predominantly Emirati, took to the octagon in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
Erhama Al Shamsi (54 kg) defeated his opponent with a rear choke in the second round and immediately expressed his great happiness at winning his first fight in MMA. “The fight was very difficult, especially since I lost the first round, but I was fully focused and did my best to get the win via submission. I look forward to my next fight.”
Zayed Al Hammadi, competing in the 48kg weight category, also secured a second-round victory with a rear choke. He praised the exceptional atmosphere of the tournament. “The championship represents an ideal preparation for the World Championships taking place in August in Abu Dhabi. My goal is to continue developing and growing to be fully prepared to compete for the world title.”
Results:
Youth C:
· Erhama Al Shamsi defeated Issa Al Teneiji via submission (54 kg)
· Omran Al Shamsi defeated Rashed Al Thani via submission (37kg)
· Ali Al Najar defeated Rakan Al Yammahi via unanimous decision (37kg)
· Zayed Al Hammadi defeated Nayil Mardini via submission (48kg)
Youth B:
· Rashed Al Dhaheri defeated Adnan Al Zarouni via decision (60kg)
· Hamad Al Mahrooqi defeated Baker Khalid via submission (67kg)
· Humaid Alleem defeated Sultan Al Dhaheri via submission (67 kg)
· Ammar Al Hammadi defeated Ahmad Karit via unanimous decision (52kg)
· Yousef Al Khoori and Abdulla Andeez tied (60kg)
· Abdulla Al Darmaki defeated Omar Saqr via submission (40kg)
Youth A:
· Kutayba Al Kontar defeated Saeed Al Hosani via submission (70.3kg)
· Sultan Al Ghusain defeated Faisal Mohammad via submission (70.3kg)
· Loiy Ibrahim defeated Saif Al Mehairbi via unanimous decision (67kg)
· Ali Al Yaarbi defeated Ahmed Al Jaberi via TKO (54.2kg)
Senior & Junior:
· Hamadan Al Blooshi defeated Sultan Al Wahshi via TKO (Junior 56.7kg)
· Shamlan Al Hammami defeated Khalid Al Hashmi via submission (Senior 62kg)
· Yousef Al Mohsen defeated Amer Al Suwaider via TKO (Senior 68kg)
· Samad Nasir defeated Ahmed Helal via submission (Senior 77.1kg)
· Mohammed Al Shehhi defeated Butti Al Ameri via decision (Senior 65.8kg)