The Superstreet Challenge took place across six categories under lights of Yas Drag Strip Image Credit: Supplied

The new season of Yas Super Street Challenge kicked off in style at the Yas Marina Circuit Drag Strip, as Round One took place this weekend with new categories introduced and new racers going head-to-head on the Yas Island track.

Held at an official NHRA accredited track, the Yas Super Street Challenge provides racers with a professional, safe environment to face off against fellow drivers in a true test of their skill behind the wheel and their car’s speed at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

This year’s event will see a total prize pot of more than AED 360,000 up for grabs, as drivers compete for bragging rights and cash prizes in this year’s competition.

In a weekend full of high-octane action on Friday and Saturday night, this first of four rounds started with fireworks, as the new categories for the 200M course in the Super Street Outlaw V6 and V8 were held and over 50 cars competed across the six categories for this year.

In the Super Street Outlaw V6 section, Jasim Ali Jasim became the inaugural victor while Fadi Tafik Tamour stood top of the podium in the first race in the new Super Street Outlaw V8 league.

Within the returning categories, Hamdan Juma Musabeh, Alaa Mohammed Ahmed Alhamoori and Maher Mustafa Mahmood finished in top spot in the INDEX 9.0, INDEX 10.0 AND INDEX 11.0 categories respectively. In a regional classic, Ghayda Hussain Ismail was the winner of the 4x4 competition on opening night as the track on Yas Island.

The four-round competition, approved by the NHRA as part of the worldwide network to promote drag racing across the globe, will see its next round take place from the January 27-28 on the Yas Marina Circuit track.