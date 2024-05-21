The accumulated prize pool for both categories is €470,000 (Dh1.89 million). With Fernando Belasteguin set to retire at the end of this season, it will also mark the final chance to catch the best player in padel history competing in an official event in the UAE.

“The launch of the Dubai Premier Padel P1 is a historic milestone for the sport, which has rapidly become popular in the UAE,” said Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAEPA. “It is testament to our commitment to nurturing the growth of this sport in this vibrant emirate and perfectly aligns with Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s vision to establish the city as a global hub for premier sporting events and the world’s leading city to live, work and visit. We are pleased to be at the forefront of this movement by working closely with our strategic partners, including the Department of Economy and Tourism, to ensure the legacy of padel in Dubai extends far beyond the court,” he added.

Increasing popularity

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The remarkable rise of padel courts across Dubai in recent years reflects the sport’s increasing popularity locally and internationally. In line with this trend we are proud to host the first ever Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament, a significant addition to the city’s robust year-round calendar of events. Sport serves as a cornerstone in Dubai’s tourism and events ecosystem, aligning with the overarching goals of the D33 Agenda to further consolidate Dubai as the leading global city for business and leisure. We expect this landmark event to be a tremendous success, offering an unparalleled experience for athletes and spectators visiting from across the globe.”

Ivan Modia, Dubai Premier Padel P1 Tournament Director and CEO of Gallop Global, added: “With the release of the first batch of tickets for our inaugural tournament, this is the opening milestone of a vision that extends well beyond one week per year. The Dubai Premier Padel P1 is not only an elite padel event; it is a year-round project that will establish a legacy both for the sport and the city. We know padel is massively popular in the Emirates already and we have hugely ambitious plans that involve taking padel into schools, providing amateurs from local clubs with a pathway to professionalism, with the UAEPA to organically grow the sport at a local and national level, and so much more.”

The first phase of ticketing sale was launched recently and are on sale now at PlatinumList.net, priced from Dh60, and with a 20 per cent early bird discount available until July 1. Fans can purchase the grandstand tickets from just Dh48.