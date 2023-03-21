Dubai: The 10th edition of the NAS Sports Tournament will be held under the title Unlimited Abilities and will have participants competing in eight disciplines at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex during Ramadan.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council & Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Tournament, said: “The tournament has attained remarkable success during the last nine editions, thanks to the generous support & wise directives of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, who has instructed respective bodies to provide all necessary assistance for the success of this event. The tournament has also met its sports & social goals, confirming its distinctive status as the prominent sports event during Ramadan and throughout the year. Amateur & professional athletes from UAE and overseas await eagerly to participate in the tournament.
“We are pleased to continue our partnership with national sponsors every year to develop the tournament and contribute to achieve its promising goals,” he added after announcing Dubai Duty Free and Al Tayer Motors as the sponsors of the 10th edition.
Participants will compete in volleyball, padel, jiu-jitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running and cycling.