Several venues across UAE will conduct in-house Open C category qualifying tournaments for men, women and mix doubles from February 19 to March 5 and the selected top teams will represent their respective clubs at the Padel Masters knockouts and finals at the World Padel Academy on March 19 and 20.

Another unique feature of this event is that there is a separate women only tournament to be played at Just Padel Mina Rashid Branch, which qualifies on all grounds to host a women-only event. This tournament finals is planned for March 8 to celebrate the World Women’s Day.

From beach facing outdoor padel courts to high-end indoor courts, participants will be in for a real treat in terms of playing experience. Each venue will follow all Covid protocols and ensure a seamless registration process for the qualifying matches to all participants.

Current confirmed participating venues are located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. Padel members can participate from their regular playing venues and new aspirants can register to a venue closest to them or explore all our listed clubs.

Match Spot, a known brand in the padel tennis circuit, are the official tournament organisers, who have promised to deliver a high-quality event. Tournament rules and format will be shared well in advance to all clubs and organisers will be available to all venues for any assistance in their in-house qualifying tournaments as well.

Gopadel, the official padel booking app, will support the Sharjah Beach Club venue in their in-house tournaments and offer their app for members to register for participation at this venue.

The Gulf News Padel Masters provides an opportunity for participants with intermediate skill levels to indulge in this sport and benefit from what the UAE Padel community has to offer apart from to having some fun on the courts to de-stress themselves from their busy schedules.

Here’s what the supporters of the Padel Masters have to say.

Dr. Vandana Gandhi | CEO & Founder of British Orchard Nursery Group and Teacher Training Centres, UAE & UK

"UAE is the land of opportunities, innovation, fitness and sports. We are delighted to support social wellbeing in the region with innovative childcare and in the mental and physical development of children especially post-pandemic. We also stand tall in supporting working women to have their work-life balance. Our special support to the women’s tournament team of the season! Together, we look forward to enjoying a series of entertaining matches. We, British Orchard Nursery, wish the teams good luck and hope this event will be enthralling and captivating for the audience!”

Clint Khan, Director | Y-Axis Middle East

“Y-Axis is proud to be part of this tournament organised by Gulf News. Padel tennis is a sport that is friendly to your health and can be practiced by men and women of all age groups. We strongly believe in promoting initiatives that focus on health, wellness and building a better future for individuals.”

Ali Alarif | Founder & CEO, World Padel Academy

First of all, we are happy and grateful to collaborate in a remarkable event created by Gulf News in Padel Sports. As WPA involved in Padel sports business, our main goal was always focused on to enrich the padel community and padel society in UAE and to bring all the padel clubs together to develop the sports culture in UAE. Having everyone in the same tournament and creating a friendly competition between clubs will be amazing and above all, having Gulf News as a partner, which has a wide coverage in UAE, will be a boost for organising mega sports events in UAE. We are proud of our achievements so far for the development of padel sports and our club and all efforts are in place to groom young talents in this field.”

Jamal Al Mutawa | CEO, Lets Padel Academy

“We, Let’s Padel Academy, are really honoured as to be part of Gulf News Padel Masters, where we are trying somehow to participate towards achieving Abu Dhabi’s government 2030 vision “to build healthy lifestyle and overall wellbeing”.

Abdullah Taleb | General Manager, Umbrella Beach

“We hope to showcase our brand-new facilities and top-tier talent in the Gulf News Padel Tennis Masters and welcome new players from across the country. Best of luck to all competitors and game on!”

Mohammad Malalla Ahmed Abdalla Binnouri | CEO, Padel Mania

“In this hectic lifestyle we live, sports is what can keep us active. Padel Mania Sports Tracks wants to help people escape the mundane of a hectic, stressed lifestyle. We are committed to providing everything an athlete would love in a racquetball facility. With all the interest around padel sport, I think we can provide all a healthy and fun visit to Padel Mania-Dubai and Gulf News is the premium medium that always helps the sports society do it.”

Hussein El Reda | Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Padel Pro

"When we built Padel Pro back in 2017, we did so with community in mind and with a vision to introduce the sport that we fell in love with to as many people as we could. So collaborating with Gulf News to spread that awareness even further was a no-brainer. We look forward to a fun and competitive tournament and to seeing you all on the court. Let’s Padel!

Saeed Abdullah | Co-Founder, Gopadel

"Gopadel is your go to app for padel bookings across UAE and a proud UAE-based organisation with global standards. We congratulate Gulf News on their initiative to promote padel tennis in the UAE, and are happy to be part of the Padel Master Tournament.”

Abdelaziz Aljasmi | Founder/CEO MatchSpot

“MatchSpot was established in 2019 as a leading padel tournament organiser in the region. We have organised and promoted many tournaments. Our tournaments are organised in keeping all Covid regulations in place. We emphasise on creating a competitive environment without compromising on sportsmanship and diversity. Rules and formats are established prior to the tournament to avoid any conflicts and create a positive atmosphere. We are proud to be associated with Gulf News to promote padel and the first annual Padel Masters. We hope to deliver the highest standards.”

Dolly Israni | Managing Director, IPU Sports

"IPU Sports is a passion-driven Dubai-based business dedicated to provide the highest quality of bespoke functional sportswear to elite and grassroots sports in the UAE. IPU has been at the centre of international leagues and local sporting events in the UAE and we are proud to be the official sustainable team wear partner for Padel Masters. After extensive research and testing, IPU is incredibly proud to introduce its sustainable team wear range made from recycled plastic bottles to the participants of Padel Masters. Each jersey is made up of eight recycled plastic bottles and every player can be certain they are doing their part in protecting our planet as they wear their IPU jersey. IPU wishes the all the participants of Padel Masters all the very best.”

“Oxygen Padel was founded on 2 December 2021, with an objective to be part of the growth success story, which is led by UAE Padel Association. We have seven courts, and 22 courts are under development. In every location we have a dedicated ladies private courts supported with WPT coaches/ex-players. Wellness and sport activities is the way forward in next 10-15 years to build a stronger and more closed-knit community and strengthen UAE position as a sporting Hub for the region.”

Rashad Al Hashimi | Chairman and Co-founder, Just Padel