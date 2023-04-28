Abu Dhabi: Young Spanish talent Juan Ayuso continued to show promising signs on his return from injury with an impressive second place on stage 2 of Tour de Romandie from Morteau to La Chaux-de-Fonds (162.7km).
British rider Ethan Hayter (Ineos-Grenadiers) took the win and moves into the race lead.
Ayuso now sits fourth overall at just 11 seconds behind Hayter ahead of the individual time-trial tomorrow Chatel Saint Denis (18.7km).
Climbing talents
UAE Team Emirates takes the lead in the teams classification with Adam Yates at +24’’ with summit finish on stage 4 earmarked for his climbing talents.
Ayuso: “I did my best and I tried to get the win but I couldn’t claw Hayter back in the sprint. The team was strong and when we give our all we have to be happy. I felt good but I can feel my form is not quite there still, I suffered a lot on the climbs but I’m not worried as I know that will come with time. I think the strongest rider won today so congrats to Ethan.”
Stage 2 results:
1. Ethan Hayter (Ineos-Grenadiers) 3:55:20
2. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) s.t
3. Romain Bardet (DSM) s.t
General Classification after stage 2:
1. Ethan Hayter (Ineos-Grenadiers) 8:08:14
2. Tobias Foss (Jumbo Visma) +6’’
3. Remi Cavagna (Soudal Quickstep) s.t
4. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +11’’