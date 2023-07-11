Abu Dhabi: UAE Team ADQ made impressive strides on the international stage during the first six months of the 2023 season. The team has achieved ten victories, multiple podium finishes, and outstanding performances from their talented riders.

Chiara Consonni and Eleonora Gasparrini made standout performers for UAE Team ADQ in the season’s early months. Consonni secured an impressive victory in the final stage of the Giro Donne, while Erica Magnaldi and Silvia Persico finished respectively 5 and 8 in the General Classification raising UAE Team ADQ as a unique team with two riders in the Top 10.

The team also enjoyed numerous successes in regional and global elite events. Safiya Alsayegh, the first Emirati-Arab athlete in the UCI Women’s World Tour, defended her national titles in both Road and ITT disciplines, while Lizzie Holden triumphed to became the new ITT British National Champion.

Gasparrini achieved her first World Tour Gold during the Tour de Suisse Women and Marta Bastianelli won the Le Samyn des Dames and a stage in the Elsy Jacobs Festival while Olivia Baril won the Gran Premio Eibar. Persico claimed one silver, and Consonni delivered an exceptional performance on the track in Italy, coming first in the momentous final stage of the iconic race. Persico triumphed at De Brabantse Pijl and added her name to the list of honour at De Brabantse Pijl, Classic Race. Eugenia Bujak earned a well-deserved bronze in the ITT event in Slovenia.

UAE Team ADQ riders eagerly waiting to participate in the upcoming Tour de France Femmes. Image Credit: Supplied

Fine performances

In the final mountain stage of the Vuelta a Burgos, Erica Magnaldi and Persico placed second and third, respectively. Persico also had stage podiums and a strong performance at the UAE Tour Women, where the team was awarded the best team. Consonni secured second place at the Dwars door Vlaanderen, and Marta Bastianelli achieved a well-deserved third at the Classic Omloop Het Nieuwsbland. Persico and Olivia Baril had commendable fourth place finishes at the Tour of Flanders and Itzulia Women, respectively.

Maria Camila Garcia, Head of Strategy at UAE Team ADQ said: “We are thrilled by the exceptional achievements of our team during the early months of the season, which is looking to be the best yet for UAE Team ADQ. Our riders’ dedication and hard work, as well as the tireless efforts of our support staff and the entire team behind the scenes, have resulted in remarkable victories and podium finishes. Their collective commitment has solidified our position as a strong contender in the world of professional cycling.”

As the team looks forward to the second half of the year, UAE Team ADQ riders eagerly anticipate their upcoming participation in Tour de France Femmes, which will take place between July 23 and 30.