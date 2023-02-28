Abu Dhabi: The UAE Pro League has announced the nominees for the ADNOC Pro League The Best monthly awards in the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Coach categories for February.
The shortlist for the Best Player award includes Al Ain’s Soufian Rahimi, Al Bataeh’s Lourency Do, Shabab Al Ahli’s Federico Cartabia, Al Wahda’s Matheus Pereira, and Al Wasl’s Ali Saleh.
With regard to the Best Goalkeeper category, Al Wasl’s Khaled Alsenaani is competing against Shabab Al Ahli’s Majed Naser and Sharjah’s Adel Alhosani.
Best coach
Shabab Al Ahli’s Leonardo Jardim, Al Wasl’s Juan Antonio, and Sharjah’s Cosmin Olăroiu are vying for the Best Coach award.
Voting opens at 12:00 pm on Monday, February 27th, on the UAE Pro League website and mobile app, and will continue for 24 hours. After which, winners will be announced through the UAEPL’s official social media accounts.