Dubai: On the opening day of the DP World Padel Championship 2022 the UAE’s national men’s team played their debut match against Brazil, while the women’s team faced Paraguay. The second day will kick off at 3 pm at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Tuesday.
The International Padel Federation’s flagship biennial championship is being hosted by Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and hosted by the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA) in association with the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET).
Top ten
Some thrilling clashes are expected on the second day in different groups as international teams ranked in the top ten lists in the world in the men’s and women’s categories, including Spain, Argentina, Brazil, France, Italy, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Belgium, and Germany, will square off.
Britain, Poland, Mexico, and others who are ranked in the top 20 will also be in action.