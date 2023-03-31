Dubai: Tunisian rider Nousri Ali took the Men’s Open crown in the 77km Nad Al Sheba Cycling Championship, one of the highlights of the 10th NAS Sports Tournament, on Thursday night.

Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year during Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’s Organising Committee, flagged off the race in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Vice-Chairman of the organising committee, and other dignitaries.

Representing the Yasi Cycling Team, Nousri finished on top with a time of one hour, 33 minutes, and 11.45 seconds.

Moroccan rider Mohsen El Korji of the Al Shafar team came in second in a time of 1:33:12.21.6, followed by Hamza Yassine Ammari of the Dubai Police team, who finished third with 1:33:12.46.

Tremendous support

Nousri expressed his joy after winning the Nad Al Sheba Cycling Championship title.

“With the tremendous support from our team manager Khaled Al Rumaithi, Yasi Cycling Team was determined to win the title, and we succeeded in doing so, which was made possible by the efforts and cooperation of all the team’s riders,” the Tunisian rider said.

“I wanted to establish my lead from the start of the race, and by the second lap, I had succeeded in making a difference and I separated from the group, but I would not have succeeded in reaching this goal without the help of my teammates,” he added.

Britain’s John Carey dominated the senior citizen category after finishing the race in 1:33:23.45.

Algeria’s Noureddine Hashini finished second, while Abdelkader Rahmani settled for third place.

Ahmed Abdullah Humaid Al Shamsi won first place followed by Abdul Rahman Al Bastaki in race for People of Determination. Image Credit: Supplied

Switzerland’s Pamela Fox topped the leaderboard in the women’s race for senior citizens. She came in first place, after covering the race with a time of 2:15:16.

In the People of Determination category, Ahmed Abdullah Humaid Al Shamsi won first place with a time of 0:36:59:51, followed by Abdul Rahman Al Bastaki in second place.

Emperor to face Al Shababi

Ahmed Mohammed Al Badwawi won the Road Bicycles race with a time of 0:30:32.27, followed by Abdullah Salem Al Balushi in second place, and Salem Juma Al Junaibi in third place. Oman’s Sami Sayed Salem Al Shimi won the Hand Bicycles race. The Omani finished the race in 0:35:19.66. Ayed Ali Al Ahbabi finished second, while Bader Abbas Al Hosani came third.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Volleyball Championship of the NAS Sports Tournament will begin on Saturday. The event carries a prize purse of Dh1.5 million.

Defending champions Emperor will face Al Shababi in the opening match, which will kick off at 9.30pm. Fohood Zabeel will meet HMS in the second match.

The much-awaited volleyball championship, which has a prize money of Dh1.5 million, will begin on Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied

Eight teams are taking part in the volleyball championship. The high financial rewards offered by the organising committee encouraged the participating teams to assemble a sizeable contingent of international athletes to bolster their ranks.

The wheelchair basketball competition will also start on Saturday, with the match taking place at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

Objectives beyond championship

Majid Al Osaimi, Executive Director of the Dubai Club for People of Determination and Chairman of the Asian Paralympic Committee, said: “The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament is a social sports competition with scope and objectives beyond a championship, competition, and medals.

Osaimi hailed the vision of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and appreciated his support to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle.

“Sheikh Hamdan directed the inclusion of people of determination, and their integration into the tournament with strength and effectiveness.