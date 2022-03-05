Dubai: Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates capped his win in the UAE Tour last weekend with a triumph in the 16th edition of Strade Bianche Eolo, 184 km from Siena to Siena (Piazza del Campo) after he soloed away with 50 km to the finish, in the Monte Sante Marie gravel sector.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) and Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) complete the race podium.
Speaking seconds after the finish, a victorious Pogacar said: “This is an amazing win, it is truly incredible. I went on the attack early on, but I did not know if I could make it until I reached the 5km to the finish sign. I tried to do my best effort on Monte Sante Marie, no one followed and I found myself alone at the front of the race. I was fully committed since this morning but I did not know until the last climb if I could make it. I was constantly looking back to see if someone was coming. In the finale I had very little energy left but it was enough to survive until the end.”
Results
1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 184km in 4h47’49”, average speed 38.358km/h
2. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) at 37”
3. Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) at 46”