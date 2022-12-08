Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, on Thursday chaired the fourth meeting of the Dubai Sports Council’s Board of Directors.
The meeting was also attended by Matar Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of the Council, and members Hala Youssef Badri, Sami Al Qamzi, Maryam Al Hammadi, Jamal Hamed Al Marri, Moza Al Marri, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council.
Sheikh Mansoor said the remarkable growth of the sports sector in the UAE reflects the development vision of the country’s leadership, which has fostered a culture of excellence and empowered the country’s talent to implement the highest standards in all fields.
Training camps
Sheikh Mansoor added: “With Dubai hosting prestigious international tournaments and training camps for major international teams and clubs across sporting disciplines, it has emerged as one of the world’s leading sporting destinations. Sports tourism also continues to grow in the emirate with visitors from countries across the world flocking to Dubai to attend events held throughout the year.”
The meeting also reviewed preparations for sporting events that will be organised in Dubai during the month of December including the ‘Dubai Super Cup 2022’ to be held at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club, featuring some of the world’s biggest football clubs — Liverpool, Arsenal, AC Milan and Olympique Lyon; the World Tennis League that brings together leading tennis stars; the 12th Fazza Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup; and the Euro Cup Dragon Boat Championship.