His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, said that healthy competition between athletes, clubs and football companies drives greater excellence in the sporting field.

Sheikh Mansoor was speaking during the fifth meeting of the Board of Directors of Dubai Sports Council, during which he approved the results of the eighth Dubai Sports Excellence Model Awards. Sheikh Mansoor directed organisers to organise a gala awards ceremony to honour the winners of the Awards on October 14.

Sheikh Mansoor said: “Clubs and football companies in Dubai have achieved great results and affirmed their keenness to develop and excel in administrative and technical areas. Those who have demonstrated excellence deserve our praise and must be recognised for their efforts because it inspires others to strive for greater heights.

“Although the Awards include only one winner in each category, all the clubs and football companies have shown exceptional commitment in comprehensively raising their benchmarks in all areas, in line with the development initiative launched by the Dubai Sports Council to enhance excellence in the sporting field and attract talent.

“The Dubai Sports Excellence Model Awards has contributed to raising the administrative and technical performance of our clubs and football companies. Despite the repercussions of the pandemic, they have recovered strongly and achieved outstanding results. We are pleased with the role played by these Awards in meeting our strategic objectives in sports, and have the highest confidence in the evaluation mechanisms used to select the winners.”

During the meeting, attended by Mattar Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of the Council and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Sheikh Mansoor approved the winners that will be honoured at the Dubai Sports Excellence Model Awards ceremony for their contribution to the sports sector.

Organised under the slogan ‘Unlimited Ambitions’, the 2021 Awards will honour five winners in the Individual Excellence Category and four in the Institutional Excellence Category.

The five awards in the Individual Excellence Category are: Best Football Player, Best Player Male/Female in Individual Sports, Best Player Male/Female in Team Sports, Best Male/Female Player in the People of Determination Category — Individual Sports, and Best Male/Female Player in the People of Determination Category — Team Sports.

In the Institutional Excellence Category, the winners will be announced in four different categories, which include: Best Football Company, Best Sports Games Sector/Company, Best Games Sector/Football Company in Corporate Efficiency, and Best Initiative — Pandemic Related.

Alongside these categories, the Awards will also honour a select group of players, coaches, administrators and sports institutions who have excelled during the past season.