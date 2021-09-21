Abu Dhabi Cycling Club members launch the Daman 1,000km challenge Image Credit: Supplied

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, announced his acceptance of the challenge of Daman and the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club team participation to cover a distance of 1,000km within a month.

Being the largest in the UAE in terms of distance travelled, this challenge aims to motivate the community to practise cycling and make it a way of life, given its health, environmental and economic benefits.

Sheikh Sultan said that this challenge, which is being held for the first time on this scale, supports the directions of both Abu Dhabi and the ADCC, to raise awareness of cycling as a unique way to improve a healthy lifestyle.

He called on community members of all ages and at all levels of physical fitness to engage in this challenge so that our society would be healthy, active and capable of giving.

Sheikh Sultan added that Abu Dhabi has become a bicycle-friendly city with its world-class facilities, tracks and services, thanks to the great efforts exerted by government agencies to the infrastructure in the emirate, making it a global Centre that attracts cycling professionals and enthusiasts.

He also praised the ADCC efforts to expand cycling scope, and to organise events and competitions aimed at enhancing community awareness of the importance of this sport, as well as discovering talents and forming sports teams associated with the club.

For his part, Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli, CEO of ADCC, said that organising this event comes as part of the club’s efforts to spread awareness of the importance of cycling, whether for sport, pleasure or as a means of transportation, given its multiple benefits for physical and psychological health, and its contribution to preserving the environment.