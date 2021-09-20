Varun Chakravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the runout of Kyle Jamieson of Royal Challengers Bangalore Image Credit: IPL

Gulf News experts were joined by readers Hussain Yousuf and Abhijit Roy to take you through the action as Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore were humbled by Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders in their pursuit of the 2021 Indian Premier League crown at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

See the scorecards here

RCB's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after getting out during match 31 of the Indian Premier League against Kolkata Knight Riders Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

MATCH SUMMARY: Kolkata crush Bangalore by nine wickets

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Kolkata Knight Riders breathed new life into their IPL 2021 campaign with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. Captain Eoin Morgan, no doubt, will be happy with the tidy performance by the bowlers who skittled out RCB for 92. And it was backed by some good batting, with Shubhman Gill scoring a fine 48.

RCB would want to forget Monday’s game in a hurry. The batting at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi was their worst of Season 14. After skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat, nothing went right for RCB. Kohli was the first to leave, but his dismissal was followed by a 38-run stand between Devdutt Padikkal (22) and K.S. Bharat. The duo’s departure started a slide from which RCB never recovered. From 51/3 in 8.1 overs, they sank to 92 all out. A triple strike from Varun Chakravarthy, who turned in an excellent spell, never allowed RCB to wriggle out.

Hussain still holds out hope for RCB while Abhijit thinks RCB are home and hosed.

07:59PM



Midway report: RCB slump to 92 as Chakravarthy bags three

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Kolkata Knight Riders could do no wrong. Everything captain Eoin Morgan threw at the Royal Challengers Bangalore worked. And a triple strike by Varun Chakravarthy ensured that RCB got no more than 92 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat. After that, nothing went right for RCB as they lost wickets regularly. Opener Devdutt Padikkal emerged as the top scorer with 22, reflecting the struggles of the other batsmen. There was none to anchor the innings, and no significant partnerships materialised.

Their star batsman AB de Villiers, the saviour in tough situations, was yorked by Andre Russell for a golden duck. Even Glen Maxwell too ran out of ideas. KKR ensured that there were no comebacks for RCB. Small targets are tricky to chase. KKR must be aware of that. But this is their best chance to turn their IPL 2021 campaign around.

Satish saying as he sees it!

Hussain remians optimistic despic this collapse

Abhijit is delighted

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been on a roll. IPL 2021 has to be one of their best campaigns, and skipper Virat Kohli will want to build on that when RCB takes on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi this evening.

With 10 points from seven matches, RCB are within striking distance of the leaders, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, but they have a game in hand. A victory against KKR should lift them higher on the leaderboard.

Mr Cricket UAE looks ahead to tonight's game between RCB and KKR

RCB will field a rejigged side with some of the overseas replacements. Sri Lankan leggie Wanindu Hasaranga looks set to take the place of off-spinner Washington Sundar, who has been laid low by injury. AB de Villiers, Glen Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson should take the rest of the overseas slots.

Kolkata have been struggling this year with only two wins from seven matches. So they would be looking to turn around their form and fortunes. But they will miss the spearhead Pat Cummins, who’s been replaced by Tim Southee. Instead of Southee, Lockie Ferguson is likely to play today, and he loves the UAE wickets if last year’s displays are any indication.

The Eoin Morgan-led KKR have to up their game, although they may have missed the bus for the playoffs. Who knows, they could still make the playoffs if other results work in their favour.