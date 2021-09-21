Officials attend the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department meeting on the Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has recently announced the launch of a campaign to promote the presence of the Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre, which is one of the three centres affiliated with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) worldwide. This lies within the framework of an integrated strategy adopted by ADJD to elevate the centre’s role in a manner that fits with the position enjoyed by the UAE.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, the Undersecretary of ADJD, explained that the plan aims to strengthen the CAS centre in Abu Dhabi with two main goals: to develop its performance in accordance with the best international practices, and to focus on promoting the centre at the local and international levels.

Al Abri highlighted that the success of the campaign relies heavily on its local partners from government and media agencies, as well as sport clubs and centres. This corresponds with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Judicial Department — Abu Dhabi, to enhance cooperation and integration among local and federal authorities, which contributes to providing services in line with the best international practices.

The Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre is now ready to start implementing its new strategic plan. It has all means of support and logistics needed for holding hearings and all required resources, including specialised and qualified personnel and private rooms equipped with the latest means of communication which enable parties, experts and witnesses to attend remotely and exchange their documents and statements from anywhere in the world.

To this effect, a delegation from the Judicial Department, headed by Ahmed Al Marzouqi, the Executive Director of ADJD Administrative Support Sector held a coordination meeting with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, during which they discussed the proposed mechanisms to activate the role of Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre and the media and marketing promotion plans in coordination with local sports centres.