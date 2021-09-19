Chennai Super Kings showed just why they look like the side to beat as IPL 2021 got back under way in the UAE.
A gutsy performance in a 20-run victory over Mumbai Indians had all the hallmarks of a champion side and it was ample evidence of their resilience and the ability to bounce back from impossible situations.
Watch here as Gulf News readers and experts analyse the sensational win for MS Dhoni's CSK.
After electing to bat at Dubai International Stadium following the hiatus of the tournament since May in India, Chennai were reduced 24-4 in six overs and everything was looking pretty for Mumbai.
However, young Ruturaj Gaikwad shouldered the burden of steadying CSK’s innings with an unbeaten 88. His knock gave Chennai a fighting total of 156-6 in 20 overs. After that, the Chennai pace pack, led by Deepak Chahar, struck repeated blows to bring Mumbai to their knees and send CSK to the top of the table.