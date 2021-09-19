Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians g0t us back under way as the IPL 2021 resumed here in the UAE, and Gulf News readers Arjan Singh and Sai Prasad joined the live team to keep you up to date with all the action, beginning with CSK and Mumbai at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Follow the scores as they happened here
CHENNAI PREVAIL IN DUBAI
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s young shoulders carried the Chennai Super Kings to a fighting score of 156/6 in 20 overs, after Mumbai Indians’ pacers wreaked early havoc at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. New Zealanders Trent Boult and Adam Milne ripped the heart out the Chennai batting, sending back Faf du Plessis, Moeen, Suresh Raina and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in quck time. When Ambati Rayudu was hurt and retired, Chennai were looking down the barrel.
Gaikwad, who was put down by wicketkeeper Quentin de Kock, stood tall among the Chennai wreckage. At 24/5, he strung together a 71-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 31 balls) and later accelerated in the company of Dwayne Bravo, who struck an 8-ball 23 with four sixes. Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 88 from 59 balls (9 fours, 4 sixes).
If Mumbai do not suffer early alarms, they should be able to overhaul the target.
It's getting feisty between our Gulf News readers now as this one is in the balance!
INNINGS BREAK REPORT
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
The fans are back out in force!
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, who share eight titles, are the titans of the Indian Premier League. So today’s inaugural game of Phase-2 of Season 14 holds the promise of a thriller in Dubai , although Mumbai seem to have an edge.
Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni have fitness worries. Opener Faf du Plessis and allrounder Dwayne Bravo have barely recovered from injuries. And Sam Curran, who’s still in quarantine, will certainly miss the game.
Rohit Sharma should be able to field the best XI for Mumbai, who are notoriously slow starters. Since they are in fourth place on the points table, Mumbai could ill-afford an early loss since it would matter in the scramble for playoffs. So they will come firing all cylinders.
That makes for a high-voltage clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where spectators make a return after more than a year. They could be in for a T20 cricket feast. That’s what IPL is all about.