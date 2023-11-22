Dubai: Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Fifa President Gianni Infantino and Sheikh Talal Al Fahad Al Subah won the top honours in the annual Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, announced in Dubai on Wednesday.

Sheikh Ammar was named the UAE Sports Personality, in recognition of his patronage of various sporting activities at Ajman Club and other clubs, besides international sports championships taking place in Ajman. Sheikh Ammar has been a supporter of the Emirates Tour, marine sports, equine sports among other sports besides community events. He also supports national sporting activities.

Infantino was named the International Sports Personality, marking a significant milestone in his leadership of global football’s governing body. A Swiss advocate by profession, Infantino has guided Fifa through a transformative era, implementing groundbreaking technologies and initiatives that have profoundly impacted the sport.

Sheikh Talal has been named the Arab Sports Personality in recognition of his remarkable efforts to develop sports in Kuwait, the region and the Asian continent in general. Sheikh Talal holds a number of roles relating to the sports scene in Kuwait including chairmanship of Al Qadisiya Club, the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee, the Kuwait Basketball Association and the Kuwaiti Football Association.

Global model for fostering excellence

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) and Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, which is part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, reaffirmed that the UAE will always back creativity and excellence in all spheres of life, including the sports sector.

Sheikh Ahmed’s comments came following the announcement of 30 winners of the 12th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, the biggest of its kind in terms of prize money and categories and the first to recognise creative work in the sports sector. “Our leadership has boosted the culture of creativity across every domain. The UAE has become a global model in fostering excellence, uniqueness and creativity. The UAE has also sought to advance creativity in the Arab world and at a global level, and this applies to sports as in all spheres,” he said.

“Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Award continues its work based on the vision and directives of the leadership to inspire a better future for the sports sector not only in the UAE but in the Arab world and across the globe. The Award aims to celebrate and honour outstanding athletes and the teams, enabling their success as they find new and creative ways to lift their performance. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Creative Sports Award also endeavours to achieve the noble goals of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to empower communities through sport,” Sheikh Ahmed added.

Commemorative silver coin

Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), attended the awards ceremony held at The View in Palm Island. Sheikh Mansoor released a commemorative silver coin celebrating the remarkable success of the Award over the years. The coin valued at Dh50 was unveiled by the Award’s organising entities in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE. Sheikh Mansoor launched the coin with the push of a button.

Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Creative Sports Award, Moza Al Marri, Secretary General of the Award, Mustafa Beraf, Board Member of the International Olympic Committee, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Award, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of DSC besides many officials, prominent sports personalities and media representatives from the UAE and the Arab world attended the ceremony.

“The Award has set new records during its 12th edition, as it features 545 nominees in the individual, team and corporation categories, with a 33% increase in entries compared to the 11th edition. The number of awardees has also increased to 30. A new category for Arab junior athletes has been created, and we will continue our efforts to promote excellence and creativity, following our leadership’s vision,” Al Tayer said.

List of winners:

International Sports Personality: Gianni Infantino, Fifa President.

UAE Sports Personality: Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Arab Sports Personality: Sheikh Talal Al Fahad Al Subah of Kuwiait

UAE Athlete Award: Salem Hamad Al Kitbi, who won the gold and silver medal winner at the World Endurance Championship in 2021 and 2022, and Khalid Mohammed Al Shihi, who won gold medals in the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship for Adults in 2022 and 2023, besides three gold medals in World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship from 2021 to 2023.

UAE Administrator Award: Abdulmunem Al Hashimi, President of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

UAE Team Award: UAE National Show Jumping Team. The accolade is in recognition of the team’s string of exceptional achievements on the international stage including its qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 and a bronze medal at the Asian Games in China in 2023.

UAE Organisation Award: Dubai Horse Racing Club for Sustainability and Excellence in Event Management.

Arab Athlete Award: Khadija Mardhi of Morocco and Ghufran Bel Khair from Tunisia.

Arab Administrator Award: Mohammed Hassan Al Shammari of Iraq.

Arab Referee Award: Bushra Karkoub of Morocco for her achievement in becoming the first Arab female referee in FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals 2023.

Arab Coach Award: Morocco’s Walid Al Rakraki.

Arab Team Award: Moroccan National Team for its stunning showing in the Fifa World Cup Finals.

International Organisation Award: International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Appreciation categories

Athlete who Achieved Outstanding Successes Award: Russian mixed martial artist Habib Nour Mohammedaov.

UAE Youth Award saw 6 nominations of creative Emirati youth athletes who qualified to the voting stage, which will be held through the Award’s official website and smart application. Voting will remain open until December 31 2023. Winners will be named as per final ranking based on final vote results and they will be honoured at the awards ceremony of the 12th edition on January 10, 2024. The six nominated Emirati youth athletes are Zamzam Mohammed Al Hammadi (jiu-jitsu), Sultan Saleh Mohammed (shooting), Ahmed Khalid Al Abdouli (taekwondo), Saeed Mahmoud Al Awadhi (water cycling), Alhayam Saif Al Blooshi (fencing) and Mira Abdulla Al Shihi (swimming).

Arab junior athletes nominees: Egyptian Hanaa Ayman Juwdat (table tennis), Tunisian Noor Sahnoon (tennis), Morocco’s Malak Al Alami (tennis), Saudi Abdul Aziz Al Saif (karate), Abderahim Medjahed from Algeria (judo) and Syria’s Ahmed Ibrahim Shamaa (weightlifting).

The Creative Athlete (People of Determination category): Algerian Nasima Safi.