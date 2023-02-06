Dubai: The schedule for the much-awaited Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 was released on Sunday, with badminton fans set to witness non- stop electrifying action here from February 14.

The opening day will witness top teams including defending champions China kicking off the action in their respective groups (round-robin ties) at the Expo City Dubai Exhibition Centre which will stage six days of intense badminton action.

China will open against Uzbekistan in Group A, while other top seeded teams Japan (Group D) and Indonesia (Group C) take on Pakistan and Syria in their opening ties.

Knockout stage

Host UAE will also be in action on the opening day taking the courts against Malaysia in Group B in the second session.

While three of the groups (A, B, D) will witness a team playing three ties each, the Group C will have its teams playing four ties each before two teams advance to the quarter-finals.

Top two teams from each of the four groups will make it to the knockout stage, which begins on Day 4 of the Championship (Feb. 17, 2023) after the draw.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday while the finals are set to take place on Sunday (Feb. 19, 2023).

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Honorary President of the Emirates Badminton Federation, the event will be contested by 17 teams with some of the top names in the badminton world including Olympic medallists to lead their respective teams.

“We are very delighted to announce the schedule for the Dubai 2023 edition of Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship. All the top teams will be in action right from day one. For the local fans, there will be a lot on offer to cheer for and not just their home team playing but watch their favourite international stars,” said Dr. Sathya Menon, CEO of Beyond Boundaries, the local organizers for the event.

Home team

The UAE Badminton Federation also expressed their excitement as a young and energetic home team gets ready to start their campaign at the prestigious championship.

“Our players are thrilled to open their campaign. I wish all the very best to Team UAE and all the participating teams,” said UAE Badminton Federation president Noura Aljasmi.

This is the first time UAE is hosting the Badminton Asia Championship, which holds great significance as it acts as the qualifying window to the prestigious Olympics Games. The event also gives players the opportunity to qualify for important badminton championships like Sudirman Cup, Thomas and Uber Cups.

Day 1

KOR vs SGP, INA vs LBN, CHN vs UZB, THA vs SYR, MAS vs UAE, IND vs KAZ, TPE vs HKG, JPN vs PAK, BRN vs LBN, INA vs SYR

Day 2

INA vs BRN, CHN vs SGP, KOR vs UZB, THA vs LBN, JPN vs HKG, TPE vs PAK, IND vs UAE, THA vs BRN, SYR vs LBN, MAS vs KAZ

Day 3

CHN vs KOR, SGP vs UZB, JPN vs TPE, INA vs THA, HKG vs PAK, BRN vs SYR, MAS vs IND, KAZ vs UAE

Day 4

QF1, QF2, QF3, QF4

Day 5

SF1, SF2

Day 6