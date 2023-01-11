Top goalscorer

The 16 ex-football stars, featuring the legendary Brazilian goalkeeper, Nelson de Jesus Silva (DIDA), Dutch midfielder, Clarence Seedorf, and Italian forward, Francesco Totti, who is still the top goalscorer and the most capped player in history for the Italian club of Roma will travel to Sharjah. Fans of the beautiful game will also be excited to see world renowned stars such as Diego Fuser, Beppe Signori, Ibrahim Ba, Enrico Annoni, Stefano Eranio, Donadoni, Cristian Zaccardo, Luca Antonini, Massimo Oddo, Cristian Brocchi, Sébastien Frey, Dario Marcolin and Costacurta.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA said, “In the Emirate of Sharjah, the government is committed to organizing and hosting events that align with the overall development goals of the region, address the needs of the community, and promote healthy and enjoyable lifestyles through sports. This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who emphasizes the importance of improving individuals’ health and quality of life. The SCTDA is dedicated to implementing this vision in all of its initiatives, programs, and projects. One example of this is the recent Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament and Padel Tennis tournament, which were held in partnership with Air Arabia and the Sharjah Sports Council.”

He added: “Through the tournament, the Emirate of Sharjah will host ex-football stars with their fan base and supporters, and bring together local players with their international counterparts to compete in engaging sporting events. We aim to promote awareness of the Emirate’s global leadership position in terms of tourism and culture, which is a result of the wise leadership’s ongoing commitment to development, economic sustainability, and investment in people.”

16 ex-football stars will be competing in the padel tennis tournament that kicks off at 2pm on Friday 13th. The two-day competition at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa will include eight teams comprising two players in each and provide exciting matches between these ex-football stars. The teams are divided as follows: