Offshore race

The Dubai to Muscat Offshore Race will be organized by Dubai Sailing Club on 3rd Jan. 2023 for the 30th successive year. The 360 miles Offshore Race, the most ancient of its kind, is one of the races ratified by the Asian Sailing Federation & Royal Ocean Racing Club. Contestants in this Competition need to surpass various challenges within full enthusiastic & adventurous atmospheres. The racers will commence the competition from the starting point at Dubai Sailing Club passing the Arabian Gulf waters toward the deep waters of the Indian Ocean, the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam Peninsula and continue up to the end point at Marina Bandar Al-Rawdha in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The Hankook Dubai 24 Hours Fast Car Challenge is scheduled from 13th to 15th Jan. at Dubai Autodrome with participation of 100 vehicles; top of which are Ferrari, Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Ford and Renault. Contestants will compete throughout consecutive 24 hours. This race is the launch of the global motorsports season, as Dubai hosts the opening round of the 24-hour automobiles racing series for 2023, including nine global stages.

Al-Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort will organize and host the competitions of the Polo Silver Cup from 21st Jan to 4th Feb with participation of the world’s strongest teams, while the UAE Chess Federation will organize the 8th Emirates International Chess Festival (Dubai 2023) from 10th to 15th Jan. 2023 at Crown Plaza Hotel.

Golf stars

The Dubai Desert Classic Championship will take place from 23rd to 29th Jan. at the Emirates Golf Club with participation of elite of the most world prominent golf stars top of whom are Rory McLaury, the world’s 1st ranked, Tyrell Hatton and Tom Fleetwood, who have won the DB World’s Tour. The Championship is one of most eminent golf competitions in the region.

The 32nd edition of Dubai International Basketball Championship will be organized from 27th Jan to 5th Feb at Al-Nasr Sports Club.