Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council has ratified a list of over 400 international and local sports events, which will take place throughout the year of 2023 in various locations of Dubai with participation of hundreds of thousands of professional and amateur athletes.
More than 50 out of these events are scheduled in January 2023, top of which is the DB World Cricket League which will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 13th Jan with participation of 6 teams. These are Fursan Abu Dhabi, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors. The event will be competed by international prominent players among whom are Sunil Narain, Iwanindo Hasaranga, Colin Monroe, Alex Hales, James Vince, Kieron Pollard, Trent Bolt and Moeen Ali.
Offshore race
The Dubai to Muscat Offshore Race will be organized by Dubai Sailing Club on 3rd Jan. 2023 for the 30th successive year. The 360 miles Offshore Race, the most ancient of its kind, is one of the races ratified by the Asian Sailing Federation & Royal Ocean Racing Club. Contestants in this Competition need to surpass various challenges within full enthusiastic & adventurous atmospheres. The racers will commence the competition from the starting point at Dubai Sailing Club passing the Arabian Gulf waters toward the deep waters of the Indian Ocean, the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam Peninsula and continue up to the end point at Marina Bandar Al-Rawdha in the Omani capital, Muscat.
The Hankook Dubai 24 Hours Fast Car Challenge is scheduled from 13th to 15th Jan. at Dubai Autodrome with participation of 100 vehicles; top of which are Ferrari, Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Ford and Renault. Contestants will compete throughout consecutive 24 hours. This race is the launch of the global motorsports season, as Dubai hosts the opening round of the 24-hour automobiles racing series for 2023, including nine global stages.
Al-Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort will organize and host the competitions of the Polo Silver Cup from 21st Jan to 4th Feb with participation of the world’s strongest teams, while the UAE Chess Federation will organize the 8th Emirates International Chess Festival (Dubai 2023) from 10th to 15th Jan. 2023 at Crown Plaza Hotel.
Golf stars
The Dubai Desert Classic Championship will take place from 23rd to 29th Jan. at the Emirates Golf Club with participation of elite of the most world prominent golf stars top of whom are Rory McLaury, the world’s 1st ranked, Tyrell Hatton and Tom Fleetwood, who have won the DB World’s Tour. The Championship is one of most eminent golf competitions in the region.
The 32nd edition of Dubai International Basketball Championship will be organized from 27th Jan to 5th Feb at Al-Nasr Sports Club.
Several other local sports events will be held in Dubai among which are Al-Salam Cycling Tournament, the 4th Labour Sports Tournament, Dubai School Football Championship, the 60–Feet Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, Roy Nasr Memorial Triathlon, the Emirates International Water Cycling Championship, Dubai Creek Half Marathon, the Preparatory Races for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, Deira Triathlon and the Wadi Bay running race in Hatta.