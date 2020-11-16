Rare tribute to Bryan twins as season draws to a close with ATP Finals in London

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are among the fan favourites Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The ATP is running an online vote to decide on a favourite singles player and a doubles team for the 2020 season.

Fans can cast their vote and show support for their favourite players towards the 2020 ATP Awards that will be decided upon later next month.

Voting for the Fans’ Favourite Awards will close at 11:59pm GMT on Friday.

The fans’ favourite candidates are active players in the top 100 of the ATP singles rankings and top 25 pairs in the doubles rankings as of November 9, 2020.

Fans who have already cast their vote have the option to change their selection through the dropdown menu during the voting period as only their last submission will be the one recorded.

As fan voting opens, the ATP is also paying tribute to the Bryan brothers – Bob and Mike – who have been winners of the Fans’ Favourite doubles award a record 14 times. Born on April 29, 1978, the American identical twins are the most successful tennis duo of all time.

The Bryans have won multiple Olympic medals, including the gold at the 2012 London Games and have won more professional games, matches, tournaments and Grand Slams than any other men’s pairing. The pair announced their retirement from the sport earlier this season.

As a tribute to the pair, the ATP has named the doubles groups as the Bob Bryan Group and the Mike Bryan Group for the ongoing ATP Finals that are scheduled to conclude at the O2 Arena in London on November 22.