Abu Dhabi: The new Khalid Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship announced on Tuesday will be held across five round for the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. The championship will see participation of children, youth, adults and master’s categories (from 4 to 30 years and above).

The championship, organised by UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, will elevate UAE’s stature on the global sports stage. The event not only promises to be a high-octane showcase of martial arts but also a community-centric festival that reinforces jiu-jitsu’s cultural significance and educational values.

New championship

Platform for athletes

The championship will feature both Gi and no-Gi categories, providing a comprehensive platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills in hopes of clinching medals, cash prizes, and the championship title in a grand finale scheduled for December.

With over Dh1.5 million in the prize pool, the championship is designed to inspire and challenge participants, promoting physical fitness and dedication among competitors.

Echoing the sentiment of fostering local talent, Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, highlighted the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s enthusiasm for adding this championship to the UAE’s rich portfolio of international sporting events. The initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to nurture a robust sporting culture that not only celebrates achievements but also encourages a healthy lifestyle among the Emirati populace.